Two proposed legislative bills look to alter rules on inspections of coastal building and condo inspection

Two proposed bills in the Florida Legislature could have a huge impact on Florida's coastal communities -- one could benefit them; the other is causing an uproar.

Senate Bill 154 makes slight changes to the existing law for safety inspections of condos and tall apartment buildings, which was approved last year in the wake of the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Tower South in Surfside that killed 98 people.

The Senate bill is designed to address the concerns from state condominium associations about the law, which requires inspections of towering buildings that were erected 30 years ago; 25 years for buildings three stories or higher within three miles of a coastline.From that point, inspections were mandated every 10 years.

Locally, Key Biscayne falls under the 25 years inspection guideline.

But the proposed bill, sponsored by Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley, would loosen the required inspections, including buildings three stories or higher within three miles of the coastline, to be inspected after they have been occupied for 30 years.

Bradley said the bill, if it becomes law, would allow local government officials to require the inspections after 25 years of occupancy depending on local circumstances, including environmental conditions such as proximity to salt water.

The legislation would also give building owners a break by extending inspection deadlines if architects or engineers can't finish the buildings examinations on time.

In a related matter, a proposed House bill allowing developers to tear down and replace coastal buildings located in designated FEMA flood zones was approved by a House committee. This bill, if approved by the Legislature, is more contentious for coastal communities.

The House bill (1317) addresses coastal buildings located within a half-mile of the coastline and inside designated FEMA flood zones. It is set for a vote on the Legislature floor this week.

The bill also includes replacing buildings at locally recognized historic sites.

Opponents of the bill – including Miami-Dade County – say it supersedes their authority on the types of buildings that might go up, noting that developers' redevelopment plans may not reflect a community’s zoning laws.

The bill's sponsor, Jacksonville GOP State Rep. Spencer Roach, said the bill requires developers to build new structures according to the area’s zoning regulations for including maximum height and density.

Beyond that, however, local governments would have little power to stop developers if their buildings are not compatible with the community.

Miami Springs Republican Senator Bryan Avila is sponsoring a companion bill in the Senate (1346), dubbed the Resilience and Safe Structure Act. It is scheduled for a floor vote next week.