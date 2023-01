The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association hosted a two-team event on January 3. The White team won with a total low net of 567; the Red team's score was 576.

The seven members of the winning White team were Nancy Kucera, Elaine Gross, Lorraine Hicks, Cristina Delgado, Betsy Oztemel, Bobbie Voglino, and Kate Trotman.

The ladies play at Crandon Golf Course starting at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday. If interested in joining, please call (305) 361-9129.