UM oceanographer John Van Leer reminisces about life on the Key

Last week, the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School honored John Van Leer, a recently retired associate professor of physical oceanography. His former office, now occupied by Roland Romeiser, was dedicated as the John Van Leer Center for Remote Sensing.

Van Leer was recruited to the University in 1971, shortly after receiving his Doctorate of Science through a joint program from MIT and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. F.G. Walton Smith, Rosenstiel’s founder, signed the offer letter. Van Leer says that Smith, from Bristol, England, used to hold senior staff meetings at Key Biscayne’s English Pub, surrounded by memorabilia and with a good pint always at the ready. “A lot of scientific research projects were born at the English Pub,” recalls Van Leer with a chuckle.

The prospect of moving to the Key excited Van Leer, not only for the job but also for the opportunity to live close enough to his office to bike to work each day. “Life on the Key was paradise, with a sense of history thrown in,” he says. “We had the lighthouse, and right off Crandon Boulevard, the old Matheson Barn from the coconut plantation was still standing.”

The Van Leer family lived at 801 Harbor Drive and often bicycled together to the Beach Club for an evening cookout. The children – Robert, Sam, and Louisa – attended Key Biscayne Elementary School, and John was active with the Parent Teacher Association.

Van Leer has long advocated for cycling as a means of transportation. “It’s a low-carbon way to travel,” he points out. But commuting across the Bear Cut Bridge daily, he became concerned about safety. “The lanes were narrow, and, at that time, there was little room for cyclists. You had to share the road with high-speed vehicles, essentially rolling the dice every day. Once, I almost got impaled by a catamaran being pulled on a trailer. That was a very sobering event.”

So when the planning began to build a new high bridge in the 1980s, Van Leer got involved. “I saw an article in The Islander about a traffic committee being formed and started attending the meetings,” he recalls. “One of my contributions was advocating for a wider bridge to allow space for pedestrians and bicyclists. The issue was contentious because many on the committee felt adding a lane would drive up the cost. But fortunately, we prevailed in the end.”

Given Van Leer’s training as a scientist, it’s no surprise he could focus on the bicycle safety problem and devise a solution. Early in his career, he had noted a lack of research on the ocean’s continental shelf, where most global fisheries are located. “The continental shelf is incredibly important both biologically and physically. Before my day, most oceanographic research was devoted to deep water. Shallow water research was much more complicated because we lacked proper observational tools.”

He developed an instrument called the Cyclesonde, a shallow water robotic profiler that could measure such variables as water pressure, temperature, and current speed and direction. “Once we had the right tools,” explains Van Leer, “we could begin to understand what was going on.”

Van Leer’s former students have benefited enormously from his dedication and can-do attitude. “Working with John gives you the sense that anything is conquerable with reasoned thinking and patience,” says Corbin Shouse. “The feeling that a better world is possible is really contagious. I think he inspires everyone around him to never give up on things.”

Asked to reflect on his accomplishments, Van Leer reminds us that persistence pays off and that each individual plays a role in shaping the future.

Thank you, Dr. Van Leer, and congratulations on your retirement. Your hard work and vision have helped make our world a better place.

