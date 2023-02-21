UM parenting education program coming to Key Biscayne for two 12-week sessions

For parents and caregivers who want to learn more about child development, child health and concepts to strengthen the family, the University of Miami's Families First Program offers some assistance.

The program, funded by Children's Trust, helps guide parents with kids up to age three, on improving their system of care, building their resources, managing child behavior, and promoting optimal child health and development.

The 12-week program is coming to the Key Biscayne Community Center starting February 21 and running weekly through May 16. The second session starts March 17 and runs weekly through May 26.

The program is free, but interested parents and caregivers must register if they wish to participate in the free program.

Peggy Gotthold, parental specialist for UM's Families First Program, said counselors, child psychologists and pediatricians from the School of Medicine all collaborated to provide tips on parenting during children's early development stages.

The program is offered to schools, daycare centers, public libraries and community centers throughout Miami-Dade County.

Gotthold said attendees can bring babies up to seven months old to the program.

"We understand how important children's development routines are," she said. "For the topics, we meet for two hours sitting in a circle telling each other how their week went as parents. It really helps."

Families First parenting groups are offered in English and Spanish, and also via secure video connection (Telehealth).

If interested in participating in the program at the Community Center, you can register by calling (305) 243-8425.