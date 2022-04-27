“Correspondence” is a unique film about two writers — a Black American living in Shanghai and an Asian-American living in Miami — who share a correspondence through which they examine each other’s lives, challenges, and their own growing relationship.

The film will have its premiere at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Miami Cosford Cinema.

Mia Iturriaga, the Miami-based producer, was born and raised in Key Biscayne, attending KBCS, St Christophers Montessori, and St. Agnes and is set to graduate from the University of Miami in May.

Iturriaga produced the TV pilot during her junior year. “Correspondence” is UM’s biggest undergrad production in history, after Iturriaga’s team raised $40,000.

The production was filmed in Miami and in Shanghai, with the help of Fudan University.

The premiere starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with an hour-long reception, including live music and food.

Karin Wilkins, dean of UM Communication School, Peter La Fata, the Miami director, and Iturriaga will introduce the film. After the screening, there will be a short Q&A.