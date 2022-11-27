Unique, cutting edge art exhibits and festivals are set to kick off throughout the Miami area

Tech this out!

The ninth annual FilmGate Interactive Festival, a unique international event that takes place Dec. 2-5 – in person and virtually – in Downtown Miami and Miami Beach, is designed to showcase how emerging tech empowers new ways of artistic and media immersive storytelling.

It's just one of a handful of major exhibits being held concurrently with Miami’s longest-running contemporary and modern art fair, Art Miami 2022. ArtMiami features the world premiere of Bjørn Okholm Skaarup’s grand “Circus” installation, in which the animals themselves are running the show, and “Unveiling” by Cavalier Gallery in Palm Beach, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.

Also on tap, of course, is the internationally acclaimed Art Basel exhibition Dec.1-3, featuring hundreds of international artists, as well as online viewing rooms featuring "OVR: Miami Beach," from 11 a.m. Nov. 30 through midnight Dec. 5.

Aqua Art Miami, one of the best boutique fairs for emerging art, kicks off its 16th edition at the Aqua Hotel (1530 Collins Ave. on Miami Beach) with a VIP Preview on Nov. 30 before opening to the public Dec. 1-4.

Also, CONTEXT Art Miami takes place at One Herald Plaza in Downtown Miami between the Venetian and MacArthur causeways, and features emerging and mid-career artists presented by leading contemporary galleries.

But, a fascination with fiction and technology is a drawing card for the FilmGate Interactive Festival. The theme this year is "Solar Punk," a science fiction literary genre and an art movement wrapped in one.

"We are leaping into a world first imagined by science fiction writers, and everyone from Disney and Microsoft to independent creators are exploring what that means. And we are bringing it to Miami for everyone to experience," said Festival and FilmGate’s co-founder/executive director, Diliana Alexander.

More than 30 cutting-edge, interactive experiences and exhibits, four dome experiences on opening night, music, live events and a sunset cruise closing ceremony, accessible to all ages, will take place at various locations in Miami and on Miami Beach.

Locations include the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Downtown Media Center, SE Financial Center, O Cinema South Beach, and the Fountainbleu Hotel, promising what will be “unforgettable experiences at the intersection of art and technology,” Alexander said.

Talks include speakers from Microsoft, Apple, Snap, Atlas V, Vaudeville Sound, Meta, and others. dSeveral countries are represented with interactive experiences, including Canada and France.

At least four displays have Florida connections, including "Stiltsville," a virtual reality game/doc where participants become time-traveler photographers who are tasked to travel to the Stiltsville houses, not far from the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, in different time periods in an effort to preserve them.

The first episode kicks off at the Perez Art Museum, and the second episode takes place in the 1970's, where participants are transported in the middle of a party and can play blackjack, change records, dance and take photos, until two visitors disrupt the time flow: the governor and a hurricane.

In another immersive display, audience members can be an eel, and travel through oceans and waterways.

Tickets (free for kids 12 and under; $25 for students with valid ID; $75 for adults; $300 VIP pre-sale or $350 onsite) are available for opening and closing night, general admission, and all access VIP, at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/filmgate-interactive-09-tickets-444158880167

The full program is available online at https://www.filmgate.miami/09

Miami Art Week

Meanwhile, hundreds of artwork displays will be introduced all week at the various Miami Art Week exhibitions.

The grand "Circus," for instance, is composed of 33 sculptures, and is inspired by the late-19th Century circus where costumes, banners and colors created a neo-baroque symphony of larger-than-life forms and displays. Each sculpture within the installation highlights the spectacle of color and movement celebrated by a menagerie several years in the making.

Each sculpture presents a whimsical story or allegory to decipher, with sources ranging from ancient fables and art history to music and modern animation. A lion ringmaster welcomes you to a show where the troupe is run entirely by animals. Featuring a grand 6- x 10-foot circus ring, there are clowns, magicians, acrobats, dancers and musicians.

“Circus” will be on-view at Art Miami, at Booth AM406, beginning Nov. 29 to Dec. 4. The full installation will be available for acquisition, along with individual characters from the Circus collection.

Among Florida artists, Melissa Herrington’s new abstract series, “Liminality," explores the spaces "betwixt and between," a time of waiting and not knowing the future.

Her work, which involves pencil, paint, charcoal and ink, blurs the lines between mediums, forms and concept, and she will be exhibiting eight new abstract paintings and four works on paper during Miami Art Week with the M. Herrington Gallery, at Booth B35.