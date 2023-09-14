Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of September 4 to September 10.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

September 4, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage door completely open at the 200 block of West Mashta Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

The complainant at the 10 block of Village Green Way contacted police regarding their bicycle being taken from the Community Center. The incident was documented, and detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard and Jackson Hospital regarding a deceased male. The male was transported by KBFD and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Miami Dade Police Detectives were notified.

KBPD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Road regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties and documented the incident.

September 5, 2023

The complainant at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive contacted police regarding her estranged husband. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at Ocean Lane Drive for an improper U-turn. The driver was contacted, and a citation was issued.

Officers at the 600 block of Glenridge Road documented the theft of a bicycle. A kid’s bicycle was taken from inside the carport. Detectives are following up on surveillance.

The complainant at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding his ex-wife showing up while he was at the beach with his new girlfriend.

The complainant at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding someone taking a realtor lock box.

September 6, 2023

Officers at Crandon Boulevard & East Enid Drive responded to a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 700 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard responded to a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

The complainant at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding a lost or stolen decal. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

While on patrol, officers observed a garage door left open with unsecured bicycles at the 300 block of Harbor Court. A crime opportunity notice was completed.

Police were dispatched to a 9-11 hang-up at the Chase Bank, located at 320 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted personnel at the bank, and they advised it was accidental.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Enid Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers documented the incident.

September 7, 2023

While on patrol, officers at the 70 block of Crandon Boulevard conducted a traffic stop. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed the driver had an active traffic arrest warrant. A search incident to arrest revealed suspect cocaine. The driver was charged accordingly and transported to TGK Jail for booking.

While on patrol, officers at the 200 block of East Enid Drive issued a parking citation for an expired tag.

KBPD units at the 600 block of Ocean Drive conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver was operating the vehicle with a learner’s permit. The father of the operator was contacted and responded to the scene. A citation was issued.

September 8, 2023

The complainant at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard responded to the police station to report alleged domestic violence. The complainant stated his partner of 6 years began to strike him for no reason, causing abrasions. Multiple attempts were made to contact the partner. The complainant refused to provide a statement or sign paperwork related to the case.

The complainant at the 1100 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding a dispute she had with one of her former employees. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

Police conducted a traffic stop at 1 Crandon Boulevard for an illegal U-turn. The driver was contacted, and a citation was issued.

Officers responded to a medical call involving a child at St. Agnes, located at 122 Harbor Drive.

KBPD units at the 600 block of Fernwood Road conducted a traffic stop of a golf cart. The driver, a juvenile, was contacted. A civil citation was issued.

Officers at the 200 block of Westwood Drive responded to a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

A case number was pulled at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street for found property destruction.

Police officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

KBPD units were dispatched to Seaview Drive & Crandon Boulevard regarding a large beehive. Officers roped off the area and contacted KB Honey.

The complainant at 10 Village Green Way contacted police regarding their daughter’s E-Bike being stolen from the community center. A case card was issued, and detectives will conduct a follow up.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Fernwood Road regarding a loud party call. On arrival, officers could hear noise more than permitted by the ordinance. The homeowner was contacted and issued a written warning.

September 9, 2023

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Knollwood Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol overnight, an officer observed a front door open at the 700 block of Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a crime opportunity notice.

Officers at the 400 block of Grapetree Drive issued a parking citation to a vehicle with an expired tag since March.

KBPD units at the 70 block of Crandon Boulevard conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver was issued a citation for Careless Driving.

The complainant at the 200 block of Ocean Lane Drive contacted police regarding a suspicious incident. The incident was documented.

Police were contacted from the 100 block of Island Drive regarding a group of juveniles being in the backyard. Officers contacted the group and they advised they cut through the yard to go to someone else’s home.

September 10, 2023

Units were dispatched to 240 Crandon Blvd. regarding a 9-11 hang up. Upon PD arrival, KBFD was on scene. KBFD was treating a child for nearly drowning. The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Pediatrics.

Two residents at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard were walking their dogs, when the dogs became involved in an altercation. None of the residents were bitten, but they wanted the incident documented.

