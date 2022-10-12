Come one, come all to the “Conga the Night Away” gala to indulge in culture and support a worthy cause, the Sunshine Kids Foundation.

The funds raised at the gala, which aims to emulate the famous Tropicana Cabaret and Casino of 1950’s-Havana, will go directly to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positivity and joy in the lives of young cancer patients.

The gala has been organized by the Key Biscayne Fund for the Sunshine Kids and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (KBCF). It is also sponsored in part by the BHHS EWM Realty office.

The Sunshine Kids Foundation’s national sponsor is, in fact, Berkshire-Hathaway HomeServices.

Vivian Galego Mendez, vice president and broker of BHHS EWM Realty, noticed at the company’s national sales conference how amazing the foundation’s efforts were in providing an atmosphere of utter joy to children all over the country.

“The overall feeling of helping these children with cancer was just overwhelming,” said Mendez. She then knew she wanted to bring this feeling of benevolence back to the Key. Shortly thereafter, the idea of “Conga the Night Away” was born.

The Sunshine Kids Foundation was, in essence, founded by Rhoda Tomasco in 1982 after she noticed depression among childhood cancer patients while working as a volunteer in the pediatric cancer unit of a hospital in Houston, Texas. She felt there needed to be a way in which young patients could celebrate life because, without access to the outside world, these kids had no way to see the light, physically and metaphorically.

One of the youths Tomasco met, Sebastian, said his ultimate dream was to see snow. Tomasco made it her mission to fulfill his wish and she got 10 kids from that hospital to go on a Colorado ski trip. Ultimately, that is how the organization started – with Tomasco bringing patients together to foster a shared sense of community and solidarity.

“In a nutshell, we bring kids together,” said Shannon Malone, the organization’s Director of Operations. “We provide the hope. We provide the sun. We provide a way for them to bond.”

This year, Sunshine Kids celebrates 40 years of providing events and experiences for patients and their families.

“We are really trying to get everyone to participate in the gala in order to uphold this sense of community,” said Mendez.

“Having this ability to show their support is very uplifting for the givers and receivers of this wonderful program,” said Ron Shuffield, President of BHHS EWN Realty. “I’m looking forward to participating in the upcoming gala and sharing with the Key Biscayne Community.”

The gala will be held at the Fairways on the Key, Crandon Park Golf Course from 7 p.m. to midnight on November 12. Tickets are $125.

“It will be an unforgettable evening, reminiscent of the nostalgic glitz and glamor of Havana’s Tropicana Cabaret and Casino -- its music, its cuisine, its ambiance -- a Conga extravaganza,” said Marilyn Borroto, the gala event coordinator.

“You will enjoy the evening while contributing to a great cause.”

To reserve a seat at the Gala – or make a donation - click here