Upcoming event will feature tips on using ‘super powers’ in the kitchen for the family’s nutritional benefit

Have you ever wondered how food affects your child’s focus, health and disposition?

Join Adita Lang at The Key Biscayne Presbyterian School on March 9 as she shares “tips and tricks” from her book, SuperPowers of the Family Kitchen.

Parents strive to provide the best for their children. Where parenting gets a bit sticky is with food. The littles ones fight us, we give in, and the next thing you know our teenagers are addicted to junk food. This is a universal story, and yet the answers are easier than you think.

Food is fuel for us all. The right fuel is designed to provide for a strong immune system, muscular strength, enhanced brain capacity and energy. This same principle applies to kids, as long as we provide them with the right fuel to flourish.

Starting at 9 a.m. on March 9, Lang will explain the foundations of nutrition and how it interacts with our lives. She will touch on picky eaters, digestive issues and other challenges.

As a parent, your habits and beliefs become those of your kids. Yet, while you want them to learn good eating habits, you may be challenged by your own inhabits. Many times, people simply never learn the right things to do. We listened to family members, neighbors, or TV celebrities, without a clear understanding about the consequences of the wrong nutritional choices. Time gets in the way, as well. Life is faster, and mealtime is often rushed.

In her upcoming presentation, Lang will offer her tips on how to make the family kitchen the epicenter of health for the family. A 40-year veteran in the health and wellness industry, Lang is also mom of two Key Rats. The class is free with pre-registration.

