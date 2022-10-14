Upcoming Haunted Hike will offer a spook-tacular opportunity to support Bill Baggs State Park

Halloween is in the air, and Key Biscayne is getting ready. Among the many events in the works, the fan-favorite Key Biscayne Haunted Hike is back for a fourth year of spook-tacular fun for families and all ages.

Admission into the park and carnival activities will be free, and all of the fun activities will begin at 6 p.m. on October 22. To enter the actual Haunted Hike trail, which will be open from 7:30 to 10 p.m., guests pay $10.

Having missed a couple of years due to COVID and last year’s poor weather conditions, the team is back and better than ever.

“It’s a great community event run by a community of volunteers. It is sponsored and organized by the Friends of Cape Florida,” said Manny Rionda, one of the event’s founders and organizers.

Nancy Levitt-Davis, newly-appointed president of Friends of Cape Florida, said their citizen organization supports Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park through events like the Haunted Hike.

Levitt-Davis said they are currently looking for school-aged volunteers to help with the event, offering community service hours for their time. It typically takes anywhere from 1 to 20 people to create a Spooky Spot along the trail.

Added Rionda: “If it’s just you and a friend (who) wants to be assigned to a zone, and create your own little spooky spot, you can do it. We’re looking for volunteers.”

During the walk, volunteers are assigned to zones; actors are not wandering around to scare people walking through. Those walking the trail can not bring flashlights or wear costumes; costumes are allowed in the carnival, however.

“There are 15 Spooky Spots set along the park’s bayside trail,” Rionda said. “These … areas feature groups of costumed volunteers creating a fun, haunted adventure for guests.”

Before or after the hike, people can enjoy carnival-like activities, including food trucks, an ice cream truck, a cash bar, face painting, a selfie station, a pumpkin patch, and a DJ. This is also the first year collaborating with the Fantasy Theater Factory to bring the Little Monsters Theater to Key Biscayne. The show will start around 6:30 and will last approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

All attractions, with the exception of the Haunted Hike, are open to all ages. Due to the intensely spooky nature of the trail, the minimum recommended age of entry is 8.

“Believe me, you can be 12 or 50, people scream. They’re terrified. It’s really really very scary,” Rionda said.

This event started in 2017, coming about from an exchange of ideas between Manny Rionda and the late Art Yerian, who began serving the community as Manager of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in 2015. According to Rionda, one of Yerian’s objectives was to strengthen the relationship between the Village of Key Biscayne and the state park. Their Haunted Hike event was a great first step to welcome the community to the island’s natural world.

“Bill-Baggs [Cape Florida State Park] is still to many people an undiscovered gem, right here in our own backyard of Key Biscayne,” Rionda said. “Creating more ways to make deeper and more meaningful connections between our residents of the Village and the state park… That’s really what we want to do.”

Having an event at a state park requires attention to detail to ensure nature isn’t disturbed. The trail is set up along the bike path, going one way and then returning along the bayfront dirt road. Spooky Spots will be found within nooks throughout the trail.

“(Park staff) help clear underbrush, but everything’s gonna be naturally integrated within the park and wildlife in the park, not intrusive,” Rionda said.

Friends of Cape Florida events such as the Haunted Hike and the Full Moon Party are important fundraising opportunities for people to donate to the maintenance and upkeep of the park, said Levitt-Davis.

Added Rionda: “It’s more than a Haunted Hike. This is a fundraiser.”

They also take advantage of events like Haunter Trail to expose volunteers to the need for environmental awareness.

“We have thousands of volunteers come through the park every year to do clean-ups, invasive species removal, help with bird banding, lighthouse tours,” said Levitt-Davis. “All sorts of eco-minded individuals of all ages. Student groups, work groups. Every week there’s hundreds of volunteers.”

Two of the groups creating Spooky Spots this year are the MAST Green Champions, who created several spots with the concept of “Death by Plastic,” and Fill-A-Bag, whose Spooky Spot you’ll have to wait and see for yourself.

“One of the nice things about this event also is that most of the spooky spots are multi-generational,” Rionda said. “So it’s kids and their parents, grandparents even, working together. You get involved with your kids for device-free fun.”

The Haunted Hike fundraiser will only be a success if the community becomes involved, takes advantage of the fun, and gets more knowledgeable about this dynamic local natural resource. Seems like a no-brainer, right?

For information about taking part in the 2022 Haunted Hike and carnival, contact Manny Rionda at (786) 423-1459. Let him know if you are interested in volunteering, too!