Sunday, July 31 might be a good day to plan on a nice quiet time to binge on Netflix, or maybe just take a stroll to the beach and hang out. That’s because a scheduled triathlon event on that day is going to impact traffic on the island and Causeway.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park with an ocean swim, followed by a bike ride along northbound Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker Causeway, to go over the

William Powell Bridge, do a u-turn at the bottom of the bridge to return to Crandon Park. The final part of the race is a run within Crandon Park.

Different competition groups will have staggered starts through 8 a.m.

Residents are being advised to plan ahead and allow for extra time for travel. Vehicular race traffic headed both on and off Key Biscayne will likely be delayed starting before the 7 a.m. race start.

Northbound and westbound lanes of Crandon Boulevard and Rickenbacker Causeway, respectively, will be closed to vehicular traffic for the cycling part of the triathlon. Two-way traffic will be established on southbound Crandon and eastbound Rickenbacker before the event begins.

For more information, please contact us at info@integritymultisport.com