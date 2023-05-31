Key Biscayne Police and officers from other jurisdictions have had an impressive record against criminals on the island this spring.

The latest took place on Memorial Day, when a Key Biscayne officer arrested a man in connection with 10 cases of electric bicycle and high-end bicycle thefts from the Village (seven stolen) and Coral Gables (three stolen).

Michael Paulo McKenzie, 28, of Miami was stopped in the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard and a records check confirmed the identity of the subject and he was taken into custody, and later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Jail for processing.

He has been charged with third degree grand theft and burglary in an occupied dwelling.

A Key Biscayne police officer had spotted a man just past midnight Monday morning riding an electric bicycle in the wrong direction in the southbound bicycle lane of the Rickenbacker Causeway on Monday and noticed he also matched the description of a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) report from both Key Biscayne and Coral Gables police departments as a result of earlier thefts that occurred from February to May.

Key Biscayne detectives investigated the other cases and were able to identify a suspect.

When McKenzie was arrested, he had a bolt cutter in his possession, and his clothing and backpack matched the description provided by the latest victim.

One of the high-priced items he is charged with stealing is a $1,400 Super 73 e-bicycle taken from the garage on the night of May 12 in the 600 Grapetree Drive apartment building. On video, he could be seen discarding the scooter he had driven to that location and exchanging it for the bike.

"The important thing to reiterate is that Key Biscayne is a safe community, but it's not immune to criminal activity," Police Chief Frank Sousa told Islander News on Wednesday.

"On the positive side, our officers and investigators do outstanding police work, a lot of it (behind the scenes), ensuring Key Biscayne is a safe and secure place."

In this instance, Acting Supervisor Jose Rodriguez was the officer on duty who observed the male riding the e-bike in the wrong direction that night.

"Here he is taking a squad (filling in for a person on leave) ... " Sousa said. "The fact he stepped up in his role and is leading by example is great work. The key thing is, he saw him and recognized him."

Earlier this spring on Key Biscayne, a male wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Pennsylvania was apprehended; a 31-year-old male was arrested in five cases of stolen bicycles and a golf cart; and a woman was pulled over by Miami-Dade police officers on Crandon Boulevard with an active warrant stemming from a domestic case.