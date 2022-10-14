Ten Cuban immigrants – part of 43 taken into custody Friday morning by U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol officials in three separate South Florida landings – were rounded up at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park off Key Biscayne after eight days at sea.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol took over the investigation, Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa told Islander News. Federal, state and local law enforcement partners responded.

According to Sousa, the boat the migrants used to cross the Caribbean was abandoned in the Stiltsville area, and apparently the refugees swam the mile-plus distance to the park area.

According to Adam Hoffner, division chief for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations, there were eight adult males, one adult female and one accompanied child.

“Everyone is OK,” Hoffner said. “The most important part of this is making sure no migrants are (still) in the water; everyone is on land. … they didn’t report anyone missing.”

The other two landings took place in Islamorada, where 19 Cubans were encountered, and in Tavernier, where 14 more were taken in. In all, four were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening minor injuries and dehydration.

The specific number who swam to the Bill Baggs shoreline was unclear, but nine or 10 had been corralled by noon.

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar reported that “each event involved a rustic or homemade style vessel.”

“(Regarding the) event in Key Biscayne this morning, they claim they departed from Cuba on Oct. 6, which is over eight days at sea,” Hoffner said. “Long trip.”

It was just the latest in a series of Cuban nationals hoping to escape their country, mired in economic instability, and seek freedom elsewhere.

More than 140,000 Cubans have fled the island from October to May, a tenfold increase from the fiscal year 2020, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An ABC News report noted the recent wave is greater than the Mariel exodus of 1980, when 125,000 Cubans fled the island.

According to a Fox News report, two illegal Cuban immigrants were arrested Wednesday after landing in the Florida Keys on windsurfing boards, officials said. The migrants were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector and were processed for removal proceedings.

Last week, a vessel crafted from plastic foam and lumber, and outfitted with an engine, washed up onshore at a park off Ocean Drive in Vero Beach, not quite three hours north of Key Biscayne.

Another boat washed ashore two days ago in Satellite Beach, about 30 minutes north of Vero Beach.

South Florida has been dealing with the largest influx of Cuban immigrants in a decade, according to reports.

The flow of Cuban immigrants has dramatically increased over the past few years. As of September, CNN reported 5,154 Cuban immigrants were intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard. That compares to 838 during Fiscal Year 2021, just 49 in FY 2020 and 313 in FY 2019.

Hoffner said the investigation is ongoing to make sure there are no others who may have escaped authorities.