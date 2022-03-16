On March 14th, Key Biscayne resident and Poland native Marzena Kosicka traveled 5,000 miles to the Poland-Ukraine border on a humanitarian mission to help process and document the arrival of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.

Marzena was contacted by a member of Miami-based Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), an organization founded by former Key Biscayne resident Michael Capponi. GEM has set up relief operations in Medyka, Poland, where it is partnering with local organizations. Among other things, GEM is providing new arrivals with sanitary supplies, clothing, food, and first aid items.

“I got a call from India Hicks, who I worked with years ago in fashion, inviting me to go to Poland to help,” Marzena told Bill Durham before she departed. “I speak Polish, and the Polish and Ukrainian languages are very similar, so we understand each other.”

After Marzena’s flight from Miami was delayed for several hours, she finally departed Miami at 11:50 p.m. Monday night and arrived safely in Poland.

We heard from Marzena on Wednesday and will continue to provide updates on her journey as details become available.

Wednesday, March 16th: Marzena reports that she and India Hicks met up with Michael Capponi near the Ukraine border.

She carried with her to Poland a suitcase full of donated teddy bears and finger puppets, about 50 pairs of prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses, and money to purchase SIM cards for Ukrainian refugees to use to keep in touch with their families.

Marzena is grateful to the Key Biscayne community and A Zero Waste Culture for the outpouring of generous support that enabled her to bring along those much-needed supplies.