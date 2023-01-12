One car theft victim will soon be happy to have his vehicle back, thanks to the efforts of the Key Biscayne Police Department.

Police officers from Chief Frank Sousa's unit, along with the aid of Miami-Dade Police aviation and K-9 units, helped apprehend a suspect in the 100 block of Harbor Drive early Thursday after he had bailed from the stolen car more than three hours earlier.

The black Alfa Romeo was stolen in Miami, and the suspect, Justin Jimenez, 18, later confessed to the crime.

A perimeter had been set up in the areas between Fernwood Road and Hampton Lane, and from Woodcrest Lane to Heather Drive as residents who have signed up for alerts from the Village were warned of "police activity" just before 7 a.m.

Jimenez was located and apprehended at a construction site on Harbor Drive at 8:36 a.m. and was transported to the Key Biscayne Police Department, read his Miranda Rights, and confessed to driving the vehicle from the City of Miami to Key Biscayne.

He was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing on a construction site. According to a statement issued by KBPD, the vehicle was towed and is being held for the City of Miami Police Department to process it.

In a statement, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco said, “We should all be grateful for the work of the Key Biscayne and Miami Dade Police Department. This is another example on why criminals should not come to Key Biscayne," adding a reminder for residents to "secure your vehicle and valuables.”

Thursday's activity began at 4:43 a.m., when the Key Biscayne Police Department was alerted when the owner of the vehicle discovered his car was "alerting" to the 200 block of W. McIntyre Street. Officers circulated the area but could not find the vehicle.

Then, at approximately 5 a.m., a Key Biscayne police officer located the vehicle in the roadway, adjacent to 160 Harbor Drive. The officer activated emergency equipment and the subject bailed out of the vehicle.

Schools were placed on Code Yellow as the perimeter was being set up.

In late December, a Lamborghini was stolen from a Key Biscayne residence on N. Mashta Drive. There was no word yet as to what investigators have found.