UPDATE. Swimming Advisory LIFTED for Crandon Park North, South and Virginia Beach

Friday morning, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County lifted the Not Swimming advisory it originally issued Wednesday afternoon.

The department said that based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results, the swimming advisory for Virginia Beach and Crandon Park North and South in Key Biscayne was being lifted.

If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a no-swimming recommendation for two Key Biscayne beaches as well as Virginia Beach.

The swimming advisory was issued after two consecutive beach water samples collected at the impacted locations did not meet the department’s water quality standard for enterococci.

The advisory is posted for the following beach sites:

Virginia Beach

Crandon Park North – Key Biscayne

Crandon Park South – Key Biscayne

The advisory recommends not swimming at these three beaches as water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, especially for “susceptible individuals.”

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program website by clicking here.