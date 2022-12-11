They're certainly not the luxury boats you'll often find on Biscayne Bay.

Another raft, possibly one that contained refugees from Cuba, washed ashore the banks of Key Biscayne on Sunday morning.

This one clearly shows an eight-cylinder engine, from a car or truck, installed in the center of the raft was used to power the wooden vessel.

Resident David Adams, who filmed a video of the raft, said the orange letters "OK OK" on its side panels indicate that the U.S. Coast Guard had intercepted the vessel before it touched shore.

Wooden beams were fastened across the seating area, which had the capacity to sit, possibly, a dozen people. An empty sack that once carried rice from Uruguay imported to Cuba was found onboard.

Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Public Affairs specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard's 7th District, matched Adams' photo with an overhead photo taken earlier by a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircraft crew and said it looked very similar.

If it was, she said, the vessel was first spotted Nov. 25 off the Keys. Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that 152 Cuban refugees were re-patriated back to their homeland after five vessels had recently been intercepted off of Marathon and the Keys.

In the case of the vessel located near Key Biscayne, she said, "We came upon it Nov. 25 and found it empty. We searched for missing people in the water and did not find anyone, so we suspended the search."

Finding an empty vessel is the last thing Coast Guard officials like to see.

"It's the dangers of crossing the sea, like finding a needle in a haystack," Groll said. "The problem is, you never know who we are not finding. And we don't know who (or how many) was on there. That's the tragedy of what's happening with illegal migration."

Adams, a senior digital news editor for Univision in Miami, has come across "quite a few other" vessels during his time living on Key Biscayne. This crudely made boat was found at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, about 600 meters from The Towers.

It clearly shows an eight-cylinder engine, possibly from a truck, installed in the center of the raft and connected to a propeller below to power the vessel, made of wood and polystyrene. Adams said the vessel could have possibly fit 15 people.

Adams said, being a journalist, he's always inclined to first think, "What happened to the people on the boat; what was it that prompted them to risk their lives for an incredibly perilous journey? It reveals a lot of what's happening in Cuba."

But, as he investigated the vessel Sunday and filmed video and shot photos, he entertained thoughts that the refugees might not have been lost at sea.

"It could be a smuggling operation, and they were picked up by a Cuban vessel," he said. "There was plenty of (drinking) water still onboard. Several gallons that had not been drunk, so that suggests they didn't die from any kind of dehydration. There was no food onboard, so it's impossible to know.

"I guess that this one is a mystery."

About 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the first of five migrant ships, about 60 miles south of Marathon, was spotted by Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, which notified Key West Sector guards.

Saturday, two Coast Guard crews escorted 152 Cubans back home.

“These events illustrate how the integrated missions and our strong partnerships are so vital to protecting this country,” said Gerald Burgess, with the Southeast Region of the Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations. “Every day, our crews work together to protect our borders and serve America.”

As of Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews had locked down 2,982 Cubans this year compared to:

6,182 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2022

838 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021

49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020

313 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019

259 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2018

1,468 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2017

5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016

In May, a vessel made entirely of Styrofoam washed up at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park near Fishing Pier 2.

That rudely constructed, but ingenious, vessel also was powered by what looked like an old car or truck engine or carburetor, such as was the case with the previous refugee boat, a 20-foot spaceship-looking craft powered by a "prop-driven car engine" and fed from fuel in 55-gallon honey drums that was discovered in early January near The Towers at the state park.

In August of 2021, a group of 42 Haitian migrants landed near Crandon Park on Key Biscayne and tried to dodge Coast Guard officials but were later corralled. That came just days after the U.S. Border Patrol took in 15 Cuban migrants in what was called a "smuggling event" in the Florida Keys.

In July of this year, 25 refugees were detained at Crandon Park after apparently being dropped off of a fishing boat in Biscayne Bay, perhaps as early as 5:30 a.m. A child and pregnant woman were part of the group.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar with the Border Patrol, it was deemed a "maritime smuggling event."

By mid-year, U.S. Coast Guard District 7 crews reportedly interdicted 9,781 migrants since Oct. 1, and 25 of those were taken into federal custody.