Tuesday morning, just a dozen hours after listening to comments — both for and against a public-privatization proposal regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway — at a virtual public meeting, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava decided to recommend the cancellation of the current procurement effort..

“Based on the input and feedback received from hundreds of members of the community and key stakeholders, along with the recommendation from Commissioner (Raquel) Regalado ...” the Mayor said she would like to abandon the Request for Proposal at this time, which she noted in an official memorandum to the Board of County Commissioners.

Among those Monday night who requested she rescind the RFP were Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who opened the public comments, and Village Manager Steve Williamson, who bookended his comments, saying that more stakeholder input was needed.

Meanwhile, Mayor Cava was headed to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to meet with “key players” regarding potential federal funds from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill that could be headed in Miami-Dade County’s direction to replace 77-year-old Bear Cut Bridge, something Key Biscayne residents have been looking forward to for nearly a decade.

In her memorandum explaining her decision to table the current RFP and start over, Cava wanted to make two points:

* First, allow time to confirm federal funding availability, further develop the project, engage stakeholders, and complete the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process.

* Second, issue a two-step solicitation — first issuing an RFQ (Request for Quotation) to pre-qualify proposers, then issue an RFP to require more detailed proposals with a committed price.

The current RFP has a twice-extended deadline of March 1, and a critical earlier adjustment in which Venetian Causeway improvements were removed from the plan.

“Throughout the entire process, my goal has been to ensure that we address major transportation, infrastructure, safety, and mobility needs with an emphasis on resiliency for today and the future, in the most efficient way possible,” the Mayor wrote.

“I look forward to discussing this recommendation, which I believe is in the best interest of the County and our stakeholders with the Board. This report will be placed on the next available Board agenda (tentatively scheduled for Jan. 19).”

The Board of Commissioners would have to approve Cava’s recommendation.

Her recommendation not only comes from community input, but also the findings of a self-commissioned Value for Money assessment by IMG Rebel, which concluded starting the process over was one of the two best options going forward.

In other words, as Mayor Davey pointed out in his comments, it’s easier to start all over rather than to continue making adjustments.

At stake is an estimated $496.7 million unsolicited proposal from the Plan Z Consortium, that calls, in part, for: the replacement of Bear Cut Bridge; repairs to the William Powell Bridge; configuration of wider, safer bicycle and pedestrian lanes; and controlling toll amounts (which would start with a $2 round-trip increase) over the next 40 years. All while keeping traffic flow in mind.

Not even a five-page letter sent Monday morning — signed by Plan Z Consortium leaders Bernard Zyscovich and Jack Kardys— “separating myth from fact” swayed the Mayor to continue the bidding process.

Compared to her latest assignment, untangling a box of holiday lights would be relatively simple for Mayor Levine Cava, who was thanked many times Monday night by speakers for her due diligence in analyzing the RFP.

Waiting for potential federal funding could prove to be a whole new ballgame. The Infrastructure Bill could bring some $245 million to Florida for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years. Miami-Dade County also could compete for a slice of the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program “for economically significant bridges.”

“We’re hoping for some good luck,” she said, regarding her trip to the nation’s capital.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Mayor reduced her options to two scenarios laid out by IMG Rebel. She either could have tossed out the current proposal (competitive bidding deadline is March 1) and start the entire process over — which she did — or she could have continued with the current bidding plan, but with adjustments.

The public was divided, though leaning more toward the first option.

“Delay, delay, delay, and in the meantime we’ll have another death,” said Dr. Mickey Witte, a mother, cyclist and triathlete who laid the groundwork for the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act in 2014, which calls for harsher penalties after Cohen, a 36-year-old cyclist, was killed on the causeway by a hit-and-run driver.

Jennifer Allegra, a Key Biscayne resident and former Village Council candidate, noted that even if the current proposal was approved, it would take until possibly 2026 for work to start on Bear Cut Bridge. She asked how the bridge would endure, say, a Category 2 hurricane in the meantime. Officials assured her the bridge is structurally safe for now, but Levine Cava said Bear Cut Bridge would take precedence in the grand scheme, and even funds from the National Environmental Policy Act could be used ahead of a public-privatization outline, although the NEPA process takes time, too.

Bear Cut Bridge has been a topic of many conversations since a 2013 report indicated the now-77-year-old crossover was deemed “structurally deficient” by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Cyclists speak out

Members of the cycling community shared their views Monday night, as well.

“This project would greatly improve and enhance the beauty (of the causeway area) with a world-class design ... it would be a vital part of the Miami Loop,” said Eli Stiers, an attorney and cycling advocate. “This is not just for recreational benefits,” he added, pointing to Bear Cut Bridge as a resiliency project. “Let’s not scrap this project. Let’s just preserve this causeway for the 21st century and the future.”

James Ferraro, an active member of the Miami cycling community for 10 years, said with hundreds and thousands of cyclists using the causeway on a daily basis, “They need a (stakeholders) seat at the table, too,” and is in favor of rescinding the RFP. He also said if work on the causeway shuts down bike lanes for an extended period, it would force cyclists to bike in other “far more dangerous” areas than Key Biscayne. “Bicyclists are not going to stop.”

Hank Sanchez-Resnik, founder of Friends of the Commodore Trail, likes the “Plan Z” proposal, calling it “a truly visionary project that could make a huge difference for Miami-Dade County, especially tourists, who want to ride a bike here ... We’re talking about transportation for many, many people, not just the Spandex guys.”

Robert Vernon, a 63-year resident of the island, said he sits on the Virginia Key Master Plan Board.

“They were totally unaware of the (solicitation process),” said the former Key Biscayne mayor. “Right now, they are undergoing $300-$400 million in renovations of Virginia Key, and how all this ties into those plans is critical. I say we (each) sit down as a stakeholder and see what is the best way to move forward on the project. ... I would like to cancel this procurement.”

Alejandro Serrano questioned why the widths of bicycle lanes would be expanded (most likely) into the vehicle lanes when an estimated 500,000 bicycles travel the causeway annually, as opposed to nearly 15 million vehicles.

Key Biscayne resident Fausto Gomez said the letter sent by Zyscovich and Kardys to the Mayor earlier Monday contained a list of items that allegedly have been falsely represented by others. However, he said, some of those items are included in the original RFP, he said.

“Confusion reigns. It’s time to end this ... charade,” said Gomez, who wondered why there was never any consideration by county officials to turn this project over to the Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority. “What has us concerned is that they view this as one with recreational amenities (rather than, first, a transportation issue).”

Key Biscayne resident Nina Wallin also touched on specifics of the Plan Z proposal, such as “the new fishing pier must be 14 feet” which would detract bidders if technical specifications already are established, she said. Wallin also was wary of descriptions calling for digital advertising “on that beautiful ride on the way home.”

Another bicyclist, Tom Moriarty, said he also was concerned about taxpayer dollars, although he said it’s a brilliant idea. “But you’ve got these recommendations; what’s the purpose of the report if you’re not following their recommendations? I would scrap the present plan, bring new people in, have more competitive bidding,” he said.

“And there may be federal money to make it a better project than we all anticipated. Let’s not rush it at such a speed that it doesn’t result in the best project.”

To send in additional questions or comments, direct them to: Rita.silva@miamidade.gov.