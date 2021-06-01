The Village of Key Biscayne has partnered with the State of Florida, Division of Emergency Management to host a vaccination site that will be run by our partners in Miami-Dade County on today, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site is located at the Key Biscayne Community Center 10 Village Green Way.

No appointment is needed, this is a walk-up location offering both Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Note that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (one dose) will be administered to patients 18 years old and older; the Pfizer vaccine (two doses) will be administered to patients 12 years old and older.

The second dose will be administered on June 22 at the Key Biscayne Community Center.