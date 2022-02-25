A heartfelt thanks to the many supporters for sharing their love this past Valentine’s Day in a community-wide effort to bring joy to recuperating veterans.

The Key Biscayne Legion Auxiliary ladies Jeanne Regan, Sally Brody and myself coordinated the pick up and delivery of 1,602 Valentines Day cards – each with special messages of care and love – to the Miami Veterans Hospital and Broward Veterans Nursing Home before the holiday.

The valentines were delivered to veterans who live there year-round. Some have disabilities from a myriad of injuries that keep them wheelchair-bound. Many vets reside at the Miami VA for several months at a time as they pursue therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD. There are also vets awaiting critical treatments, or recuperating after major procedures.

Many of the vets in residence have no family with them to support their healing. Some have no family at all.

The Valentine’s Day cards made by the kids sent wonderful messages of love and hope for these men and women who have put time, service and sacrifice for our country.

The valentine cards were also delivered to veterans coming to Miami for vision or hearing clinic appointments, or there to receive physical therapy.

The KB American Legion Auxiliary wishes to thank all the participating schools and their students, classroom teachers, and art teachers for working together on the heart-warming messages.

We can never truly know just how profoundly those messages of care and love helped these 1,602 veterans on their healing journey.

The Miami VA is also grateful for this blessed Key Biscayne tradition. The students typically save the VA $4,000 that would have gone to purchasing store-bought Valentines – not nearly as memorable as those hand-made cards from the Key students.

Thanks for helping to heal the hearts and souls of our beloved veterans with your priceless gift.

Thank you: KB K-8 Center, St Agnes Academy, St. Christopher’s by the Sea School, MAST Academy and Motivating Minds Center.

Barbara Dawn Cromartie is President of the Key Biscayne Legion Auxiliary.