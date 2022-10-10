I believe Key Biscayne is South Florida’s last bastion of Small Town USA. We are a gifted community, cuddled by spacious natural preserves, ribboned with white sands, harbored in the warmth of Biscayne Bay, and bestowed with stunning sunrises and sunsets.

We are, in great part, a self-sufficient community with great schools, convenient commercial facilities, fun playgrounds, community centers, and places of worship. We are known for our full fanfare when we come together for our nation’s Independence Day, with colorful parades and stunning fireworks.

These remarkable attributes are what make Key Biscayne such a unique and desirable place to live. A place for families to raise their children, and for generations to live and grow safely together. We are truly blessed with most of the traditional settings of a quaint American small town.

Yet, we are slowly but surely becoming victims of our own success.

Increased growth; increased vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic; increased flooding; increased safety issues; increased commercial needs; increased environmental concerns. All of this can all be attributed to our success. Furthermore, our geographical location and climate variations makes us highly vulnerable to increased tidal effects and the forces of tropical storm events – impacts consistent with the region.

Unfortunately, our infrastructure is not up to par, particularly our stormwater and electrical systems, which are significantly outdated and in dire need of practical improvement. Our traffic is also excessive and requires better management for better access and safety. Our Causeway experiences added demand from other neighboring stakeholders, and critical land connectors like Bear Cut Bridge require a full overhaul to ensure safe passage into our island.

These are highly complex issues to manage, and to ensure proper stewardship of our collective resources, especially our finances. We must give priority to someone who can plan and effectively deliver capital and operational needs, in a manner that does not impose unnecessary debt and added burden’s to our taxpayers – in alignment with the values that formed this community.

I am running because we need someone on the Village Council who understands what it means to face these challenges head on: A public steward with a solid track record, expertise, and a valuable “lessons learned toolbox”who can successfully implement with consistency and in a cost effective manner. Someone who will work earnestly and selflessly to meet the needs of our community. A problem solver. A solutions-driven professional who understands how to streamline complex issues and achieve the maximum benefits.

I am running because I have that unique expertise and set of values, as well as the altruistic willingness to do my work with full commitment and dedication.

I am running because I understand that a true public leader is first a true public servant.

I am running because my experience is fully aligned with the needs of my community. As an infrastructure leader for complex coastal communities such as Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach and Miami Beach, I have a full understanding of these associated complexities. I have the experience to deliver solutions and improvements on a large and complex scale, while retaining the character of everything we stand for.

I am running because I know I will make my community a better place to live for everyone.

Vote #124.