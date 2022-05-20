The Vegandale Festival is coming back to the City of Miami for the first time since 2019. The event takes place on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

VegEvents is organizing the national event, which also takes place in Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and Dallas.

The event helps connect people who are on a vegan journey and support each other. The experience will include visual art, music, food, drink and contests.

Nearly 100 vendors will he on hand and festival goers can will be treated to the best in vegan comfort food – including deep fried watermelon, beer cheese battered burgers, and quarter pound cookies,

The moral imperative of veganism is to have a world that can exist without exploiting animals.

Parking is limited and must be booked online in advance at vegandalefest.com

Event parking is available for $20 per vehicle.

Two shuttle buses will run throughout the day from Arthur Lamb Jr. Road to the festival entrance. Carpooling and rideshare services are strongly encouraged.

All local and state mandated COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.

The costs range from $10 to $20 per person. Kids under 12 can get in for free. Tickets can be purchase by clicking here aor at the door based on availability.