"Very, very, very slow," Mage, the horse with the Key Biscayne connection, places 3rd in the Preakness

Disappointment was etched on the faces of Kentucky Derby winner Mage's co-owners and trainers Saturday afternoon at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore after the colt's familiar final kick just wasn't good enough.

Instead, Bob Baffert's horse, National Treasure with Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez aboard, pulled away to edge Blazing Sevens and win the 148th Preakness Stakes in a pedestrian time of 1:55.12.

Mage, co-owned by former Key Biscayne resident Ramiro Restrepo, had slipped as far back as fifth, getting crowded in the seven-horse race and finished third, meaning there won't be a 14th Triple Crown winner.

"Very, very, very slow," said Mage's trainer, Gustavo Delgado Sr., talking about the slow pace through the midpoint of the 1 3/16-mile race on a dry course.

His son, Gustavo Jr., Mage's assistant trainer, said, "We got beat," offering congratulations to the winners. "I'm a huge fan of Johnny and Bob ... we'd like to beat 'em later on."

Baffert's horse did not run in the Derby, meaning there could be a duel between Mage and National Treasure in three weeks at the Belmont Stakes in New York.

For Baffert, it was a bittersweet day.

"This business is twists and turns, ups and downs ... we been totally wiped out," said an emotional Baffert, who lost one of his horses earlier in the day on the undercard when Havnameltdown suffered a serious leg injury. "It's been an emotional day."

Mage emerged as the 7-5 favorite in the $1.65 million run for the Black-eyed Susans and was looking to become the 12th Derby winner in 23 years to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

It appeared just before the midway point of the race that jockey Javier Castellano was having trouble with the reins. Mage bumped his head in his stall on Thursday and needed a few stitches to close a cut above his right eye but was cleared to race.

Restrepo received plenty of airtime on NBC-TV before the race, talking about his grandfather's journey with seven equestrian-loving kids from Colombia and their dream to have a Derby-winning horse.

"To be honest, we never wanted our dreams to get in the way of reality," Restrepo said. "For me to be able to fulfill that for them as a flag bearer for the family, that's something else, man.

"It's been one big dream come true. We're still floating on Cloud Nine. Hopefully, we stay dreaming all the way through."

National Treasure paid $7.80 to win and Mage paid $2.40 to show.