Back in 2001, five courageous Key Biscayne Fire & Rescue firefighters traveled to New York City as part of South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 to aid the search-and-rescue efforts at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on September 11.

The five Key Biscayne firefighters on the mission were Ron Erber, Jeff Liversedge, Dan Feeney, Tania Romero, Chief John Gilbert

The video, produced locally by longtime resident and videographer Teri Scott Abandonato, tells their story.

The documentary will air on the Village government channel - Channel 77 – starting at 12 a.m., 10 a.m., 11a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Scott-Abandonato said, “They did backbreaking work 20-years ago, with no complaints nor search for praise. This is their time.”

To watch the video, now, click here.