Video honors Key Biscayne’s Fire Department work on the aftermath of 911 attacks

Back in 2001, five courageous Key Biscayne Fire & Rescue firefighters – Ron Erbel, Jeff Liversedge, Dan Feeney, Tania Romero and Fire Chief John Gilbert - traveled to New York City as part of South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2.

The Key Biscayne team arrived in New York City just three days after the attacks. Their mission was to aid the search-and-rescue efforts at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on September 11 which killed a total of 2,996 people.

The video, which recounts the minutes and days after the 911 attack, and how Key Biscayne Fire & Rescue joined up with the South Florida Task Force 2 Team, was produced locally by longtime resident and videographer Teri Scott Abandonato.

To see a replay of the video, click here.

Editor’s Note. This note and link to the 911 video was first published by Islander News on September 11, 2021.