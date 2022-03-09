Videotaped watercraft incident raises concern again about watercraft safety in Biscayne Bay

This past week’s reckless behavior by personal watercraft operators in Biscayne Bay near Miami Marine Stadium – which was captured on a viral video that showed people jeopardizing the lives of people on other watercraft – has stepped up ongoing concerns about non-adherence to laws governing their safe operation.

Yamel Ortiz and her students from The Miami Rowing Youth Board were harassed, bullied and sprayed by people on personal watercraft in the bay. The video was posted on Instagram.

Ortiz said they have experienced reckless behavior in the past, but fears someone may get seriously injured if nothing is done to stop the perpetrators.

The Miami Marine Patrol is searching for the reckless operators because the video showed they failed to follow rules and regulations.

“When I was turning around, I felt the first splash on my back, then the other one, then another one,” said Ortiz, who just finished a rowing class with students. “It was turning more than two minutes, three minutes. I was afraid for my life.”

Fortunately, Ortiz said a nearby boater pulled her to safety.

“I lost my glasses, my phone died. It was a disaster. I was shaking,” said Ortiz. “I told them please call 911 because my life is in danger.”

Leah Kinnaird, co-founder of Virginia Key Alliance, told Islander News more accidents are waiting to happen if people continue to drive recklessly and are not caught.

She said that in 2020, a man was killed after he crashed his jet ski into the foundation of Miami Marine Stadium and another person drowned when he fell off his personal watercraft.

In addition, in January of this year, two people were involved in a personal watercraft crash in Biscayne Bay, with one person needing to be hoisted out of the water by a Miami Dade Fire Rescue helicopter. Their conditions were unknown.

Kinnaird said she’s glad no one got hurt in the latest incident: “People were horrified about what happened.”

If people do not adhere to boating laws, Kinnaird said the potential for conflict on the water between personal watercraft operators and other boaters (powered by motor, wind or rowers) is high.

Virginia Key Alliance members have testified before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) about concerns over the human and animal safety in the bay.

The FWC is responsible for managing Florida's fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. This often involves enacting and enforcing rules and regulations governing human activity in many areas - such as hunting and fishing, operating boats, possessing captive wildlife and dealing with nuisance animals.

The FWC allowed the City of Miami to impose regulations to protect the wildlife and prevent dangerous incidents.

Kinnaird said the city posted “slow speed” and “no watercraft” signs where the Miami Marine Patrol can enforce these new regulations. Previously, the Patrol could only arrest people for criminal behavior such as drinking alcohol, drugs or illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Kinnaird said the city and the Miami Marine Patrol stepping up enforcement of these safety rules now is “good timing,” sad Kinnaird, because Spring Break season is arriving.

City of Miami officials and the Miami Marine Patrol couldn't be reached for comments.

Miami resident Esther Alonso, who owns Virginia Key Outdoor Center at North Point inside Park at Virginia Key Beach, said she often sees reckless driving by people riding personal watercraft.

She said the latest incident involving Ortiz and her students could have turned tragic had their boat capsized.

“This happens all the time, but the latest incident was caught on video,” she said. “What was on the video happens all the time.”

She said they break the law by riding in these watercraft in the area between Miami Marine Stadium and North Point of Virginia Key Beach is banned because of the impact on wildlife and the environment, Alonso said. “The area is loaded with Manatees and they(boart operators) run around them. They just don't care.”

It’s difficult for the Marine Patrol to take action because the perpetrators are usually gone when the officers arrive.

“When you call in the Miami Marine Patrol … it’s impossible for them to pop up out of the blue,” she said. "The area is so big to patrol.