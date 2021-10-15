Two resolutions get the Village Council go-ahead, one bringing in $100,000 in grants, a second one to spend over $500,000 with the City of Miami.

Among the resolutions passed by the Key Biscayne VIllage Council last Tuesday night were the acceptance of two $50,000 Florida Recreation for Development Assistance Program grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for improvements to Lake Park and Hampton Park.

Another resolution called for spending $573,144 for a year’s association with the City of Miami for fire, rescue, automatic aid and ancillary services.

Fire Chief Eric Lang said this association has been in existence since 1993, when the cost then was $400,000.

“It provides the necessary support,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson.