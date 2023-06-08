Village acknowledges the need to repair its public art

Now that Key Biscayne's Art in Public Places Advisory Board is meeting regularly again, they are seeing that "maintenance of cultural assets, over time, has been insufficient and in need of desperate repair," Lourdes Jofre-Collett, board chairperson told the Key Biscayne Village Council Tuesday night.

Councilman Ed London said fixing immediate problems now would save money for larger fixes later on.

Not repairing art, such as tiles or bricks, could even be a liability issue, said Councilman Brett Moss, who recently saw his daughter fall on her bike after turning on a cracked piece of artwork.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said he would work with the board on priorities and see if other means of funding could be attained, possibly from grants or donations.

"We've got a lot of nice art," said Jofre-Collett, "and we got it at a reasonable price."