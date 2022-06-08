Kayakers paddled along the Village Green by Fernwood Road, while others hopped on paddleboards on Hampton Lane. It made for some amusing photo opportunities.

But it wasn't a laughing matter for most Key Biscayne residents Friday evening into Saturday, who were anxiously checking their ceilings for leaks when nearly 11 inches of rain flooded parts of the island and much of Miami-Dade County and beyond.

Those were just some of the consequences from a 40 mph tropical disturbance that crossed the state from the northwest Caribbean, finally finding a path over Lake Okeechobee, but dumping record rainfall throughout much of South Florida.

But, overall, Key Biscayne fared very well.

"I'd say we were impacted as much as anybody; there was nowhere for the water to go, so we relied on Mother Nature (to absorb it). ... But the damage was relatively minor," said Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang.

"We had no damage to government buildings; we did have some roadway impacts -- some bricks came up and a couple of potholes developed; and I'll say for multi-family and some residential, there was some water damage that we would consider minor. But it's difficult to know that without (seeing others)."

Lang said his department received a few medical calls, checked on some automatic fire alarms that went off, and responded to "a number" of stranded vehicles in which assistance was needed in some cases to get occupants out safely.

"The one positive thing is that this happened at the beginning of June, the beginning of hurricane season, and it's a very present reminder how serious we need to be to prepare and take precautions."

Business on Key Biscayne practically was at a standstill for most of Saturday, although the sun peeked out later in the afternoon.

"Driving around the island was not a pretty sight," said Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti, who was preparing a damage assessment report Monday morning for the Village. "But a lot of the water has since dissipated."

According to Chiocchetti, the Square Shopping Center on Crandon Boulevard experienced quite a bit of flooding in the parking lot as the torrential rain overwhelmed the French containment drain below the pavement.

One of the acoustical tiles fell through from the ceiling at Toy Town; Ocean Lane Drive was full of water; and the parking lot in the Esplanade Mall also was flooded.

Federico Elkarout, owner of Pita Pockets at the Arcade Shopping Center said that even though the parking lot was flooded, “customers could get by and come in to pick up their orders,” adding that business was “ok’ for the day.

At Islander News offices, water leaked, and some roof tiles fell on top of desks. “Not a fun way to start the week,” commented Justo Rey as the staff cleaned up.

Ana Maria Mandojana was looking out of her condo windows at all the rain, but she felt safe.

"Nah, I'm never worried," she said Monday afternoon before boarding an overseas flight. "I lived through Andrew. My apartment (at that time) was next to CVS, and didn't have hurricane shutters, and not one window broke."

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, radar estimates for Key Biscayne showed between 10 and 11 inches of rain across Friday and Saturday. Typically, Key Biscayne receives an annual rainfall of 53.1 inches.

Nearby Brickell, where dozens of videos of flooded streets and stalled vehicles went viral, received 10.65 inches over the two-day period, but 9.45 of that came during the overnight period from 7 p.m to 7 a.m., as reported from community spotters for the NWS.

Miami accumulated 11.6 inches, while Biscayne Bay Park led the way with 12.72. Coral Gables came in at 8.69 inches.

Records fell at all rain-measuring sites in Miami-Dade County, according to NWS officials. Records also were set in Hialeah, Hollywood and across the state in Naples.

On Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said the flood watches for Broward and Miami-Dade County have been extended through Wednesday as the forecast calls for a 63% chance in Miami-Dade.

More than 4,000 power outages were reported in the county, but there were just single-digit outages on the Key.

"Potential Tropical Cyclone One (later named Alex as it intensified in the Atlantic) was an important reminder to our community that the time is now to get prepared for hurricane season," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Your safety is our No. 1 priority, and we urge residents to follow basic precautions and practice common sense to stay safe and help us protect our waterways as water levels subside."

Miami-Dade County's Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant overflowed, having received 310 million gallons of wastewater and rainfall at the same time, well above its daily average of 143 million gallons.

No-swim advisories were issued from the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park north to the Venetian Causeway, closing off Virginia Key in the process.

To report flooding or plumes from stormwater systems, simply dial 311 in Miami-Dade County.