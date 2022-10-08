Sign of the times

Now that the Village of Key Biscayne has evolved into one of the most upscale and unique communities in Miami-Dade County, it’s time for its street signage to reflect the new image.

With that in mind, Village Council members responded enthusiastically on October 23 to a proposal from local architect Tom Weber who took on the task of designing the street signs on a pro bono basis.

The verdict: Blue signs with raised white letters. The signs will be positioned on top of one another in a criss-cross fashion. The top sign will have an arch in the middle that includes an image of a lighthouse with the words “Village of Key Biscayne” curved above it.

Council members enthusiastically thanked Weber for “contributing a great deal to making sure the signs enhance our experience as residents.”

Beach Club 60th anniversary

Key Biscayne Beach Club members celebrated the organization’s 60th anniversary with a party featuring music by former Key resident Louie Archambeau.

Cailen Caplan enters Colgate

Colgate University has a new student named Cailen Caplan. She is the daughter of Frank Caplan and Gina Coleman.

A graduate of Ransom Everglades School, Caplan is among the 757 students who entered Colgate this fall as a member of the Class of 2016. Selected from an applicant pool of almost 7,500 students from 50 states, 127 countries and the District of Columbia, the Class of 2016 is one of the strongest and most diverse in Colgates’s history.

Where in the world is the Islander News?

Wine tasting kickoff

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne hosted a kick-off party for its Annual Wine and Food Festival, which will be held Friday at The Links.

Wanninkhof joins Teach For America

Patrick Wanninkhof has been accepted into the 2012 national Teach for America corps, a program in which top recent college graduates and professionals commit to teach for two years in urban and rural public schools. Teach for America participants become lifelong leaders in the pursuit of educational opportunity for all students.

Wanninkhof, a 2008 graduate of Coral Gables High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Florida, was selected from a candidate pool of more than 48,000 to join Teach For America’s 23rd incoming corps. He will teach in New York this Fall.

Fiesta Key Biscayne

Fiesta Key Biscayne celebrated the diverse cultures of island residents with a celebration at the Community Center.

EWM sponsors seminar

EWM Realty International hosted a business seminar last week entitled, “What’s Happening in Downtown Miami,” featuring Miami Downtown Development Authority senior manager Sonja Bogensperger. Participants included Ronald Shuffield, president of EWM, and Vivian Galego-Mendez, EWM managing broker.

Swim-only zone for Nixon Beach

After a lengthy process, buoys could go in as early as this month to mark off a “swim-only” zone behind a half dozen properties on Nixon Beach.

The Village Council approved a 200-foot vessel exclusion zone last year in hopes of improving safety for swimmers and cutting down on noise and nuisance complaints regarding unruly behavior by boaters.

Beach consultant Coastal Systems International recently crossed the last major hurdle in permitting the project by getting all six Nixon Beach homeowners to sign letters of consent. The letters have been submitted to the Miami-Dade County Department of Permitting, Environment and Regulatory Affairs.

At one point the waters behind Nixon Beach were marked off with buoys that provided residents 300 feet of vessel-free swimming space. Those markers were removed a few years ago because they were installed without proper permits.

Out and about

New PTA president Manny Cambó has ambitious plans

Manuel A. Cambó, principal of the commercial real estate brokerage firm Square Foot Real Estate, LLC, has been elected president of the Key Biscayne K-8 Center’s Parent Teacher Association. As Cambó envisions it, the PTA executive board’s main undertaking this academic year will be “to engage in open communications with Miami-Dade Public Schools’ Facilities Department with regard to the design and renovation planned for the K-8 Center.”

Cambó admits that “discouraging the district from spending $2 million to upgrade the 55-year-old elementary portion of the school” is an ambitious goal. Instead, he believes, “the school building should be demolished, and [we] will request that money be set aside until a new facilities safety inspection analysis by a neutral third party can be done.”

A Blue Ribbon “A” school for the past 11 years, the K-8 Center is currently ranked second among all Miami-Dade County’s middle schools.