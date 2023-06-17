Village assessing the security of Beach Park after sundown for possible upgrade

Security measures at Key Biscayne's Beach Park after sundown will get a closer look after Councilman Ed London raised concern during last week’s Village Council meeting.

"It's now closed (fence is repaired), but it doesn't keep anybody out; lights are on in the bathrooms," said London, who pointed out that most of the trespassing is being done from the beach side of the park.

He proposed installing a time-sensitive gate lock, security cameras on the beach side, and an electronic beam that would activate the park lights if a trespasser crossed that line.

Police Chief Frank Sousa said his officers conduct four to five checks at night, and "maybe just two people (we saw) last month trespassed."

"We have more issues at the entry point on Ocean Lane Drive than down there," Sousa said.

London wants to ensure people can read the "no trespassing after dark" sign on the beach is readable. Village Manager Steve Williamson said he believes the sign’s yellow color is easy to see at night, but he would make sure. A lighted sign, as London noted, would interrupt turtle-mating season.

Security cameras should now be in place, and Williamson said he would study them, but Sousa said penalizing trespassers on city property is difficult. "In Florida, we have to give them a legal warning in order to arrest them.”

Sousa noted a big improvement in the Beach Club area, but "there's been an uptick of juvenile activity in the Village, not just the beach," he said. “The last four to five weeks have been very very busy on weekends."

Asked if the new access points might have led to more beach activity after dark, Sousa didn't think so. "The majority of kids are coming from Crandon Park, and I'd say about 95% are not Key Biscayne residents."