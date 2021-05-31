After a two-year pandemic-caused hiatus, members of the members of the R.L Cromartie American Legion Post 374, Village elected officials, including Mayor Mike Davey, Vice Mayor Ed London and Councilmember Brett Moss, along with Village Manager Steve Williamson honored the memories of those who gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy today in a Monday morning ceremony held at Village Green.

Williamson, a veteran who addressed those gathered with a short but moving message.

Key Biscayne resident and veteran Mike King also address attendees with a prepared speech and there was a Ceremonial Laying of the Wreath.

Key Biscayne’s American Legion Post 374 was formed in 1996 by a group of veterans in the Key Biscayne Rotary Club. With the urging of Gladys Van Den Berg; the late Major Richard L. Cromartie-the post namesake-spearheaded the effort and became the first commander.