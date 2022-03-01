Hoping to amend regulations and speed up the process when it comes to new, private construction projects on Key Biscayne, a representative linked to a proposed Montessori school recently delivered her client’s wishes to the Charter Revision Commission, which will further discuss the issue at its March 10 meeting.

Shakeyla Flores, from the firm Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin + Tapanes in Miami, which specializes in zoning, land use and environmental law, addressed the five-member panel during the February meeting representing Fortis I, LLC, the proposed developer of the private K-12 learning center. But she did not respond to a question this week regarding who might be financially backing such an endeavor.

“Section 4.15 of Article IV has presented a significant hardship for past, present and future text amendments to the zoning code and land development regulations,” she said, reading from a letter sent to the Charter Revision Commission’s five members.

“Specifically, Section 4.15 requires that any amendment which would create a new zoning district or which would allow a use not currently permitted (in this case, schools not attached to church-related or Government Use areas, for example) be approved by a majority vote of electors (through a long referendum process).”

The timing of a proposed new school appears only coincidental after recent grumblings among parents regarding issues such as classroom size, teachers’ certifications and deteriorated amenities at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Those concerns were all labeled as “not accurate” by Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board member Mari Tere Rojas, in a letter to the Islander News.

Flores pointed to an example of daycare facilities being allowed in the C-1 Low Intensity Commercial District, “but does not permit the use of a private school that is not connected to a religious body.”

Saying that a referendum might take several months, the law firm recommends that Section 4.15 be amended to remove the referendum requirements for amendments to the zoning code and land development regulations, “at least applied to the introduction of new uses,” especially in a case involving “clear potential benefits to residents.”

The Charter Revision Commission has been meeting for the first time in 10 years.

“I don’t think we ever anticipated a private school or charter school being added,” Jennifer Stearns Buttrick said, regarding the origins of the Village’s Charter that stretches back 30 years. “... I feel all the provisions in our Charter were made where the government was trying to protect (the look and needs of the community).”

She was concerned, though, if a special election was held for such a specific item, how many residents would vote, or even how fair that election would be.

“Who’s motivated to vote in an election with a low turnout? ... I don’t think it’s representative of everyone (on) the Key,” she said.

Commission Chair Allison McCormick asked Village Attorney Chad Friedman to bring this issue back with “appropriate (planning and zoning) staff” for further review at the March 10 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Plenty of options

Montessori is a method of education based on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play, often in an open type of environment, with age-appropriate, self-motivating curriculums that might focus on a student’s specific target area.

There are 172 Montessori private schools in Florida — more than 85 using that method of instruction just in Miami-Dade County among its 482 private schools, including St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Montessori Church School on Key Biscayne.

The total number of children under 18 on Key Biscayne is 3,600 (among the 14,809 residents).

Could another school fit into the Village?

“I imagine there are very few (physical) spots,” said Oscar Sardiñas, founder and president of the non-profit Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation, Inc., which opened in February of 2020. “I didn’t even know a Montessori group was thinking about coming here ... I’m here to support the schools we have currently.”

Sardiñas’ foundation does not compete with area schools. In fact, he says, the after-school enrichment program is a way to add specific skill levels and interests — such as sports, chess, art or piano, to name a few — in a fun, relaxing environment, fairly similar to other local outlets such as Motivating Minds and Minds of Tomorrow.

Normally, the Foundation would physically be part of the K-8 Center after school, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the “classrooms” to be outside on the Village Green from 2 to 4 p.m., an hour shorter than usual, because youth soccer practice begins at 4.

Sardiñas, who has two children, 9 and 5, in the public school system, is working on a new agreement to expand the Foundation’s privately paid services to other area schools. This semester, there are between 150 and 225 registered students who take advantage of the Foundations lessons taught by a dozen instructors.

The Foundation, has turned over 100% of its profits to local schools, such as $5,000-$6,000 the first year, which was split between the KB Community Church School, KB Presbyterian School and KBCS K-8 to purchase outdoor equipment, and a $15,000 donation in December to the K-8 Center to replace outdoor playground equipment.

“The program has been fantastic,” said Sardiñas, 48, a Key Biscayne resident and vice-president of sales and marketing at D&B Tile Distributors, who plans to run a second time for Village Council in November. “Once we get back into the facility ... we want to make K-8 a great place (for our teachers and students and the Foundation).”

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center was built in 1952 and serves some 1,300 students. MAST Academy, off the Rickenbacker Causeway, was established in 1990.

According to Niche, “the leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families,” the student-teacher ratio at the K-8 Center is 17-1, and according to state test scores, 82% of students are at least proficient in math and 78% in reading and an A- grade.

Among Niche’s best schools, the K-8 Center ranks 145th of 1,102 public middle schools in Florida, and 284th of 2,198 best public elementary schools in the state (33rd of 274 elementary schools in Miami-Dade County).

Niche also ranks K-8’s teachers 24th among 173 public middle schools in Miami-Dade and 35th among 269 best public elementary schools in the county.

“When you think about the population, there are so many options, especially for elementary school,” said Sardiñas, noting that home-schooling has been on a downward slide since the start of the pandemic.

“Maybe there’s room for an early learning (kindergarten through third or fourth grade) school on the Key, but there’s so many options outside in private schools. The enrollment has fallen off over the last couple of years, kids are finding other schools, or maybe that (particular) school is not up to par (for them) ... I don’t know.”