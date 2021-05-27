Village continues to grapple with issues concerning the use of golf carts, or Slow-Moving Vehicle

At last count, there were 589 golf carts registered with the Village of Key Biscayne.

And, lately, it seems there’s been about that many comments, concerns and critiques floating around recent Council Meetings regarding those four-wheel slow rollers of convenience and comfort.

Aggressive driving, stolen and vandalized carts, enforcement of laws and safety, and even slow-moving carts on busy Crandon Boulevard have kept council members engaged with the public — and each other.

Council member Ignacio Segurola led a discussion at last Tuesday’s meeting about possibly removing all carts from traveling on Crandon Boulevard, which has a posted speed limit of 30 mph, as does parts of Harbor Drive. All other streets have a 20 mph limit.

“The big one,” Segurola said, “is Section 26-22 (in the city’s Code of Ordinances). Designated streets: All streets within the Village as being ... OK for golf carts except Crandon Boulevard.

“Then, (Section) 26-24, ... where carts are prohibited anywhere on the roadway surface of Crandon Boulevard, except to cross that thoroughfare at marked intersections or intersections regulated by a traffic signal, or to go one block (north or south to reach the next intersection) ... I would doubt if any of those are being enforced.”

Mayor Mike Davey quickly raised his hand. “Got it! That was me. You asked, are they being enforced? And I’m telling you yes they are ... the statute of limitations is over, I think, but yes, I got pulled over, I got a warning and they sent me home.”

“On a daily basis, we have carts going up and down Crandon in the left lane, the full length,” Segurola said. “This is a problem I think we need to enforce. It might be inconvenient, but If we’re going to have an ordinance that we ignore and we don’t back up the police for them to enforce it, let’s wipe it out. ... Over a year ago (we brought it up) and nothing’s really been (done) on it. Are we going to allow golf carts to be driven on Crandon more than one block?”

Davey said, “I would prefer to see the speed come down on Crandon to 20 mph but until it does I don’t think we can ... no, we shouldn’t allow golf carts transiting up and down until that time.”

But as far as enforcing that law?

Police Chief Charles Press answered: “It’s a great point. However, the officers actually have to be in place to observe where that golf cart got on and where it gets off at the closest possible exit, and unless we station several vehicles out there just to look for the golf cart egress and ingress ... it’s a very difficult charge to prove.

“Now, my personal opinion, and my professional opinion, is that we should not be allowing golf carts on Crandon Boulevard. They should be allowed to cross the street. The reason the Village Council, in their wise decision-making in the past, is why they created these entrance ways from Fernwood Road to the shopping centers. That was to eliminate and alleviate golf carts on Crandon Boulevard. They also created openings in between shopping centers to do the same thing ... However, until that ordinance is amended, right now, they do have access to Crandon.

“It is probably one of the most difficult things we can do to enforce, and I would be all for reviewing (with Village Manager Steve Williamson and the Council) the idea of allowing golf carts to traverse at anytime on Crandon Boulevard because I don’t care if they have that Slow-Moving Vehicle sign on (or) if they don’t, it is still a golf cart vs. SUVs, trucks ... it’s a dangerous situation with babies on board ... we’ve all seen it. It is a problem and I do have a problem with it, and I’d love for you all to address that specific part of the ordinance.”

Segurola disagreed with Press’ analysis of officers having to watch where each cart got on and off Crandon, but he was appreciative and agreeable with the police chief’s concern for the dangerous situation golf carts create on a much-traveled roadway.

Segurola moved for a motion to amend the city’s ordinance and it was seconded, but Council member Brett Moss was not in agreement.

“For me, this is a serious motion that just came up,” Moss said. “I mean, we need to sit down and look at this.”

Moments earlier, Moss pointed out he sometimes takes his kids to the library on a golf cart “and in some spots, there’s no way to get to the library without driving on Crandon.”

Council member Allison McCormick also had reservations.

“Before we consider you can’t drive a golf cart anywhere on Crandon, you have to contemplate (about) people who live on Grapetree or The Towers,” she said, regarding the limits that would be placed on those residents and their friends.

Vice Mayor Ed London and fellow Council member Luis Lauredo asked Segurola to accept a friendly withdrawal of the motion, which he did, and Chief Press agreed to meet with Williamson regarding the proposal and take a closer look at the city’s ordinances before the next Village Council Meeting on June 15.

Several other concerns

Among other topics regarding golf carts:

Council member Frank Caplan asked, “What would it take to lower the speed on Crandon?” That falls under the jurisdiction of Miami-Dade County’s transportation officials and not the city’s authority.

Incidentally, seven years ago there were concerns about speeds, when a petition gathered 622 supporters to lower the limit on Rickenbacker Causeway and Crandon Boulevard to then 35 mph.

Also brought up over the past two meetings was the recent uptick in juvenile misbehavior, especially regarding golf carts. Press pointed out that just two years ago there were zero juvenile arrests; 31 during 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic kept kids bored at home; and 12 this year, although two of those were related to a battery case.

Resident Michele Estevez suggested during the public comments sector of Tuesday’s meeting that the police department — which already has the registrations and addresses for each cart owner — should send out a “Rules of the Road” type of list with consequences for each violation to every registered cart owner on the island.

The Islander News has learned that since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March of 2020, the department has not been able to register additional golf carts due to closed offices, which begs the question if annual inspections took place during that time. Back in January of 2020, the Village reported 849 golf carts were registered.

Enforcement of safety requirements, such as the orange Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) triangle on the back also was brought up Tuesday night.

“Do we, in fact, have a licensure or inspection process and do they all have (registration) stickers?” Segurola asked, to which Mayor Davey replied, “(Yes), I’ve been stopped.”

Segurola then addressed the orange SMV triangles, or lack of, from what he saw. “I see plenty (of carts) on the streets without them ... I’d say the majority don’t have them and that’s a problem.”

But Chief Press assured the council that his officers do enforce those rules, and each cart requires an annual inspection and proof of insurance.

In fact, In the first four months of this year, 52 golf cart citations have been issued on the island.

What defines a golf cart?

Also brought up was what appears to be deviations of Florida law and village law, when it comes to the age of drivers, for instance. State law says 14-year-olds can drive them, but the village — which has the right to adjust state laws with permission — sets its limit of having a valid operator’s license (which the minimum age in Florida is 16, although 15-year-olds can apply for a learner’s permit).

It all comes down to definitions. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there is a difference between the golf cart you'd normally see on a golf course and what is called a Low-Speed Vehicle -- although looks can be deceiving.

Because of their popularity, communities such as Key Biscayne have ordinances allowing LSVs on city streets. The Villages development in central Florida, for example, reportedly has more than 50,000 golf carts in its community with some 90 miles of paths and roadways. Some communities refer to them as Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs) in their ordinances.

Basically, according to Section 320.01(41), Florida Statutes, the Low-Speed Vehicle is “any four-wheeled vehicle whose top speed is greater than 20 miles per hour, but not greater than 25 miles per hour.” LSVs must be registered, titled and insured with personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability (PDL) insurance. Any person operating an LSV must have a valid driver’s license in their immediate possession.

LSVs may be operated only on streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less and must be equipped with all the standard safety equipment such as headlamps, stop lamps, turn signal lamps, tail lamps, reflectors, parking brakes, rearview mirrors, windshields, seat belts, and a vehicle identification number (VIN).

By Key Biscayne’s Code of Ordinances, a Slow-Moving Vehicle (or LSV for definition’s sake) is “any vehicle designed for use and speeds less than 25 miles per hour.”

Those vehicles also must comply with laws applicable to any motor vehicle that is registered in the state, including “texting and driving,” in which a $30 first offense or a $60 second offense can easily surpass $100 in total fines, taxes and local surcharges.

On the other hand, standard golf carts, as defined in Section 320.01(22), Florida Statutes, is “a motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour.”

Golf carts may be operated on roadways that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less. Golf carts are not required to be titled or registered and, therefore, are not required to be insured with PIP and PDL insurance coverage. Golf cart operators are not required to have a driver license; however, to operate a golf cart on designated public roadways, a person must be 14 years or older.

By Key Biscayne rules, a golf cart Is any “motor vehicle designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes ...” matching the state regulations.

Rules of the road for carts in KB

The following rules currently apply to golf carts being used as passenger vehicles in the Village of Key Biscayne:

1. The golf cart must be registered with the Village of Key Biscayne, and have a valid permit affixed to the golf cart.

2. Any person who drives the golf cart must possess a valid operator's license and be at least 16 years of age.

3. Any person who drives the golf cart must comply with all applicable state laws regarding the requirements and usage of safety belts and child restraint equipment.

4. Golf carts are not allowed on the sidewalks, bike paths or beaches.

5. Golf carts are not allowed inside the Village Green or any other park within the Village, with the exception of authorized maintenance vehicles.

6. Any person who drives a golf cart must obey all local and state traffic laws, including parking regulations.

7. Golf carts are not allowed on Crandon Boulevard, with the exception of traveling from one intersection to the next immediate intersection.

8. Golf carts may not carry more passengers than the maximum number for which the golf cart was designed.

9. Golf carts must be equipped with headlights and windshield if operated between the hours of sunset and sunrise.

10. Golf cart owners must comply with applicable state laws pertaining to insurance requirements.