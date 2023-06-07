Village continuing its ‘listening’ sessions with the community on coastal barrier proposals

Earlier last month, a meeting of Key Biscayne residents was held at the home of Carlos and Rosa de la Cruz to discuss the proposed Village ordinance mandating that tidal flood barriers be built or expanded.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said the meeting is part of a series to allow officials to hear community concerns about Tidal Flood Barrier proposals to protect their property.

“There is no scheduled time to put (a proposal) on the Council Agenda. We’re focusing on resident feedback and adjusting the ordinance accordingly before we bring it to Council,” Williamson said, adding that the next meeting will be June 13 at a location to be determined.

The meetings aim to “get to the point of consensus or broad support for the ordinance,” said Chief Resilience and Sustainability Office Roland Samimy. “Based on concerns and input from residents, we are looking to edit, change, or incorporate feedback to develop the next draft of the ordinance.”

Suggestions already gathered have been sent to the Village’s ocean engineering consultant.

“Each meeting we have had to date has yielded a number of different concerns that we are using to help refine the draft language,” said Samimy, adding that several ideas have arisen about modification of tidal flood barriers relative to sea level.

During the May 4 meeting, the Village outlined the threats to Key Biscayne, including rainfall-induced flooding, tidal flooding, groundwater flooding, storm surge, and coastal erosion.

Officials said Key Biscayne would address vulnerabilities and protected properties with forward-thinking policies and intelligent investments because it is a barrier island with a largely unprotected shoreline.

That meeting focused on the Key’s bayside, where the attendees’ homes are located. Village representatives explained that the bay shoreline is protected differently from the beach shoreline. They said the proposed Tidal Flood Barrier ordinance aims to reduce chronic flooding, protect the shoreline, increase safety and aesthetics, and strengthen readiness for storms and emergencies.

The objective is to keep high-tide water away from streets and properties by enforcing tidal barrier elevations, or seawalls. The ordinance calls for a minimum barrier height of 6.50 feet, with a design feature that allows for an additional two feet in the future – the measurements estimated in correlation with King Tide data and sea level rise projections.

Calleros-Gauger told the group that tidal water is currently coming in through drainage pipes, thus making the building of a seawall a preventative measure to offset a “heavily lurking” issue.

“There are several drivers for developing this ordinance,” Samimy explained. “Currently, residents (who) are building new seawalls or repairing aged seawalls are asking the building department for guidance on crest elevations. The Village is currently redesigning the municipal stormwater system, affecting existing outfalls and seawalls from which they discharge.

“Some existing old seawalls are very low and presently very close to, or are being overtopped, during King Tide conditions. This will only get worse as this region is projected to experience 10-17 inches of sea level rise by 2040.”

The Village has yet to set a specific timeline for when the draft ordinance regarding tidal barriers will go to Council. “The Village is going to continue to gather comments and then review and revise the ordinance language,” said Samimy.