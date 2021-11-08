Artificial turf remained an issue for Council members during the second reading last week of the Village of Key Biscayne’s revised Chapter 30 of the code of ordinances in Zoning and Land Development Regulations.

The new or amended codes capped about 20 years of reviews and concerns, the three latest workshops and critical citizen input.

Among the key decisions made was to allow homes to be built on pilings, without raising the overall home height restriction of 35 feet, and to allow driveways and backyards to be raised. Also, a bonus program for collecting rainwater was enhanced for some.

The artificial turf ordinance -- “Artificial turf may be permitted along a private street or along a private right-of-way, so long as it is not seen from the public right-of-way.” -- again stirred discussions, just like it did during the first reading.

Council member Brett Moss questioned whether the removal of the ordinance could open up additional issues; or even by putting in the code, it could open a floodgate.

“If you don’t see it, what’s the difference?” countered Vice Mayor Ed London, suggesting that those with dogs or no-sun areas in their side or backyards be allowed to have turf.

Mayor Mike Davey was agreeable, saying, “If an association allows people to use turf, that’s their right.”

Moss requested the artificial turf ordinance be shelved to allow Council members time for a closer look at specific issues that may not be addressed, such as turf between driveways or in areas such as the private-access condos at Grand Bay and Oceana, where there also are homes.

However, the motion to take it off the books failed in a 4-3 vote.

There were 11 line-item concerns from Vice Mayor London that the Council reviewed, discussed, and eliminated or approved.

Moss was applauded for his extensive work going through all the codes and doing what’s best for the island. He, in turn, thanked Olga Garcia, Village Attorney Chad Friedman, Village Manager Steve Williamson, Council member Frank Caplan previous Village officials, and all the community members who provided suggestions along the way.

Williamson said a good portion of the amendments aims to provide “zoning regulations that achieve community resiliency through renewable energy and improved stormwater drainage.”

A sampling of the new amendments:

- Satellite dishes shall not have a diameter that exceeds one meter.

- Any supporting equipment to solar panels, such as energy storage equipment required to operate the panels, must be screened from the right-of-way.

- Steps in the front yard may have a maximum 10-foot width.

- Removal of old language requiring a 20-foot setback.

- Removal of the lot width distinction for garage doors which face the street.

- Translucent windows, solar panels must be screened from the public right-of-way.

- Revisions to a proposed rainwater harvesting and re-use bonus program in a concealed cistern, rain barrel, water rescue system or engineered draining system.

For instance, for lots less than or equal to 8,000 square feet, a 3% bonus would be available for an 800-gallon capacity barrel, and additional 1% for each additional 200-gallon capacity with a maximum of 7%.

- Where a garage door faces a street, the garage door shall be set back the same or greater than the dwelling and must be compatible with the door and window details of the dwelling.

Maximum width of the garage door is 24 feet. When garage doors do not face a street, the minimum required distance from the setback shall be 10 feet, and the wall facing a street shall have windows that match those in the dwelling.