At last Tuesday’s (Oct 12) Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting, several village departments reported on critical infrastructure-type issues with the members.

- Key Biscayne will soon be part of a $1 million broad-based pilot program that involves multiple composting trials to quell the annual seaweed issue.

“Right now, we’re trying to do it as a scale ... when things ramp up in May again, we can start taking on more,” said Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village’s Chief of Resiliency. “It’s been slow and tedious, but we’re making progress.”

- On Nov. 15, $500 fines will start being handed out to property owners whose structures on Key Biscayne are not in compliance with the county’s recertification process, although a lack of available structural engineers in the area might be a problem.

There are 13 properties three or more years past their recertification deadline and 22 properties three or less years past the deadline, according to Building Official Rene Velazco. After 30 days of the fine, and no response, the Village will begin reporting them to County officials.

New rules, according to Velazco, will call for two-year warnings, then one-year warnings before the final 90-day warning for those properties facing 10-year recertifications, which will now begin at the 30-year mark rather than the 40-year minimum.

- There are 63 homes on Key Biscayne still on septic systems — just three more connected to the sewer system since the last report.

Fines may have to begin being issued, although the city will work closely with property owners. “I don’t think it’s defiance, just the discomfort of construction,” said Jake Ozyman, Director of Public Works.