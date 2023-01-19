Village Council can’t agree on proposed increase to waste collection contract

Waste collection compensation was the topic that generated the longest discussion during the 3-hour, 45-minute January 17 Key Biscayne Village Council meeting.

At the center of the discussion was whether to modify the existing contract with Great Waste and Recycling Services, LLC, which was asking for an increase – not to exceed $95,491.76 – to account for higher tipping fees (gate fees at the landfill) and higher diesel fuel costs for the trucks.

Councilman London, like several others, was opposed to the idea.

"A contract is a contract ,” said London. “If gas prices are $5 and gas lowers to $2, I really don't think I'm going to be hearing, 'We're making so much money, we'd like to return the money to you.' I really doubt that. You can cancel the contract and we can sue you ... (but) there's no real reason to spend taxpayer's money (on this)."

Moss agreed, saying the contract obligates the company to perform to those standards for the single-family home service. "I have to say what's in the best interest for us," he said.

Company officials explained to the Council how diesel costs have risen, labor costs have risen, and how the County's increased tipping fees combined are slicing into their profits. At first they were looking for a 19% increase but, after an earlier meeting with Village officials, reduced their ask for a 9.1% increase.

Mayor Rasco read from an article that experts are saying that inflation is actually cooling off from last year and is expected to dip even more later this year.

"I'm torn about this contract," he said. "I like the company, the service, the drivers, the people who pick up. I'm very happy. I say hello to the people. I'd like to make this work but ... I agree with Ed and Brett on this one."

Carlo Piccinonna, owner and general manager of Great Waste and Recycling Services, LLC, explained that just because inflation is expected to go down, "the damage is already done. Guys I was paying $150 a day, now I'm paying $200 a day," he said. "I'm not coming to Key Biscayne to get a raise, just to pay for things going up, just to cover our costs."

In fact, he said, he would add to the negotiation that if the cost of diesel fuel dropped to below $3.75, he would stop charging the Village for additional fuel costs.

But, London offered a compromise, which seemed complicated to Piccinonna. "Every penny that fuel drops below $4.59 (the current price of diesel), we take a quarter of a penny off," he said, explaining that the Village would add a quarter of a penny for each time diesel was priced higher than $4.59. The one-fourth fraction is what Piccinonna said diesel makes up in the company's expenses.

Mayor Rasco moved to defer the agenda item until the next meeting after "the manager and vendor could agree on London's proposal to see if that's a good option. Carlo wants to recoup something out of it."

Williamson gave the impression he'd liked to help this company.

"A contract is a contract is a contract, sure, but we want to make sure we're a good partner," he said. "... they're not as fortunate as we are, but they do our dirty work."