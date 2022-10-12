Village Council cruises through packed agenda, including emotional farewell to Mayor Davey

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, presiding over his final Village Council meeting after eight years of service, nearly tossed a perfect game Tuesday night as unanimous 6-0 votes swept through the first 10 agenda items on what became an emotional farewell.

One of the items that passed actually wasn't on the original agenda but came about after Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher presented an updated design plan for the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The Village’s concept now calls for an additional through-traffic northbound lane in the area of Virginia Key and the Crandon Marina to allow for traffic flow and emergency vehicles if needed.

That concept will be presented to Miami-Dade County officials as strictly a partnership and not tied to any previous privatization efforts.

But Councilman Ed London, who is running for re-election, wanted to press the issue of replacing Bear Cut Bridge, especially in the wake of the Sanibel Island Bridge being sliced in half by Hurricane Ian.

"Why don't we move a little faster? Why don't WE design the new bridge?" London asked, and then be reimbursed later by the County. "It's a damn good investment if they go for it. That's what I'm proposing and then maybe we have a new bridge in five or 10 years."

Davey, joking that he doesn't always agree with London, said he liked the idea to "expedite the process."

Village Manager Steve Williamson said, "it's possible after we saw what happened on Sanibel ... We can talk to the County about a short-term (plan for) Bear Cut."

Current plans call for the County to send out an environmental study on Bear Cut, which is usually a 2- to 3-year NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process in order to get federal funding, Williamson said. He noted it would be fine "if we want to design it faster," but the PD&E (Project Development and Environment) report must come first in order to be eligible for federal money.

Meanwhile, he said, the County will be going forward on its 10-year repair assessment of Bear Cut at the same time. Williamson said he will be meeting with the County this week regarding what steps would occur if a hurricane of Ian's magnitude struck the Rickenbacker bridges.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss also jumped onboard London's faster-tracking idea, saying: "This is the highest priority we have ... we've got to get it done ASAP, not wait for a huge hurricane to come through."

The motion to go forth with London's idea passed 6-0 (Councilman Ignacio Segurola was not in attendance).

Davey, understandably, got a little emotional at one point during his farewell statements.

"I want to thank you all. It's been an incredible experience to be the mayor of this Village. I'll remember it always and appreciate everybody," he said, tearing up for a moment, then adding, jokingly, "I'm Irish; we drink, we cry, we fight."

"This community is great because of the time people commit to this community ... Thank you to (Village) staff; I know we're hard to work with at times," he said, but he praised their work and dedication, calling it "amazing."

London, like others on the dais and in attendance, praised Davey, saying: "You've devoted countless hours. Because of you it is a better place."

Luis Lauredo, who also will exit the Council in November, said the past four years "have been a pleasure. Like Winston Churchill said, 'Democracy is the worst form of government' ... unless you think of the alternative."

Councilman Frank Caplan thanked the mayor "for a difficult job; it's difficult to do it perfectly ... It's been a good run. I think these last two years have been productive. ... I think the administration has never been stronger."

In closing, Davey said: "I don't think of a better place on earth (to live)," before offering advice to residents: "Just because the election is over in 28 days, don't stop (supporting the local government) ... that is what's going to keep us moving forward."