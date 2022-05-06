Village Council decision on new stormwater fee structure coming Tuesday night

Will your stormwater fees go up or could they actually be reduced beginning in Fiscal Year 2023?

That all depends on the size of your impervious property (concrete driveway, pool, etc.) and how city leaders decide to vote regarding a proposed new way to collect fees during Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Village Council meeting.

The first reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 29 in the Village Code of Ordinances already has been unanimously approved. Now comes the final vote.

The current stormwater fee utility collection method was evaluated by Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc., which completed the study for $36,080, far less than the Village administration's maximum-approved ceiling of $80,000.

“The methodology they believed to be the fairest, equitable way to collect fees is entirely based on impervious square footage, looking at condos, single-family homes and even commercial properties,” said Village Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum. “What they evaluated was the most equitable, direct relationship between an impervious area and the cost to maintain the stormwater system.”

The consultant, based in Maitland, used GIS (Geographic Information Systems) satellite technology to evaluate each property on Key Biscayne for impervious square footage, such as concrete driveways, tennis courts and pools -- areas which would likely contribute to flooding -- and subtracting areas where trees and large shrubbery exist.

“We're still going to collect the same (total) amount (over the course of the tax bill year),” Nussbaum said, noting the consultant’s proposal is not focused on individual pricing. Instead, “it’s how we divvy it up by using one simple factor for measurement.”

Here are the differences:

Currently, the Village uses an ERU (Equivalent Residential Unit) system to collect fees.

“If you're a single-family home, you get 1.5 ERUs; multi-family condos would get 1 ERU, so the relationship is that a single-family homeowner is paying 50 percent more than someone who owns an apartment,” Nussbaum said. “We didn’t feel that was the most equitable system because the impervious area is the biggest factor when it comes to maintaining the stormwater system.

“And, within an asset class, not all homes are created equal ... In the old system, you would pay equal regardless of the impervious square footage.” Likewise, every condo owner would pay the same, whether it’s a four-bedroom unit or one bedroom.

For multi-family units, the charge will be based on the relative allocation method, which would allocate the multi-family complexes on the square feet of living space in each individual unit, according to the official proposal.

By using the proposed per-square-foot methodology, the Village also provides incentives to reduce your bill, such as putting in greenery where a pool might go, or replacing an impervious driveway with pervious material to capture water.

“The other system has no incentive for you to go green,” Nussbaum said.

When it comes to fees, multi-family dwellers, such as those living in condos, are paying an average of $202.80 a year, while single-family households are paying an average of $304.20 a year.

“That can go up, depending if we’re doing improvements that year to the stormwater system,” Nussbaum said. “But the last three years it’s been flat.”

The median single-family home on Key Biscayne has 4,800 impervious square feet, meaning fees for a home that size would be doubled to roughly $608 a year if Tuesday’s vote passes.

The median condo on Key Biscayne has 964 impervious square feet so, in that example, fees would be reduced by about 40%.

Non-residential properties will remain unchanged from the current per-square-foot of impervious area approach.

Separate from the way storm fees are collected -- but encased within the same vote -- is a proposed across-the-board 10% rate adjustment during Fiscal Year 2023. This is how to handle a good portion of the improvements expected with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plans to help bolster the island’s resiliency to rising sea levels and major storm effects.

Expect the 10% adjustment to pass at some point, regardless of Tuesday’s vote on the collection method.

Currently, the stormwater utility fund generates approximately $1.8 million in revenue. With the 10% adjustment (based on the past four years of Consumer Price Index inflation rates), the fund will generate $1.980 million, which will translate to a $0.011 monthly fee per square foot of impervious area.

So, what are the pros and cons to the new way of collecting fees?

“The pros are using a simple square-foot measure. It’s a more equitable system since we know (imperviousness) has been the biggest driver to maintain the stormwater system;,” Nussbaum said. “And it allows for incentives for the homeowner to reduce their impervious square footage base.

“The con is, if you're the 20,000 impervious square-foot guy, you’ll face the (biggest) impact,” he said. “Those are the few people on the far end of, say, a Bell Curve.”

Tuesday’s Council vote will come after anticipated public input and further discussion.

“This is really a policy decision on how each unit pays to maintain stormwater utility,” Nussbaum added, “Just how we split the pay in a fair and equitable way to pay for the system.”