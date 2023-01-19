Village Council defers action on proposed e-bike ban and new noise ordinance for further study

Action on two controversial items getting Key Biscayne residents’ attention recently – noise and e-bikes – were both deferred for further study and public input by the Village Council during the January 17 Council meeting.

Mayor Joe Rasco said he felt a workshop, and including public input, would be needed to understand how Village regulations could be allowed to tie in with those of Miami-Dade County and State laws regarding a ban on e-bikes.

"There are a lot of different issues," he said.

The item was withdrawn from Tuesday's agenda so the Village administration could come back with more recommendations, other than just a ban.

If legislation was going to be enacted to extend the Village's bike laws to scooters and other motorized devices into a new ordinance, the public would first have to be notified before the next meeting.

"Just because we're delaying it doesn't mean we don't understand (how dangerous these bikes are)," Rasco said.

The proposed amendment to the Village’s existing noise ordinance, a carry-over from the Council’s last meeting in 2022, was deferred to the next meeting by Vice Mayor Frank Caplan.

"It's ripe for a second look," he said.

But Caplan’s move to table the item was, he said, in deference to the early wake-up call for Mayor Rasco and Village Manager Steve Williamson, who were headed to Tallahassee early Wednesday to meet with lawmakers about the city's needs.

Council member Brett Moss said a recent ad hoc committee meeting on the topic of noise resulted in police and code enforcement agreeing to do a better job enforcing regulations and "coming up with some sort of a heat map" to show where most of the disturbances originate."

There was no decision on changing quiet hours, although construction hours on weekends could be cut back.

Williamson would like to see if truck deliveries could be moved up earlier in the mornings so as not to block the traffic flow, and he would like to see noise ordinance fines keep increasing from the $500 starting point for repeat violators.