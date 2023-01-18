Village Council defers action on Vision Plan so public can review the ‘living document’

Adoption of Key Biscayne’s Strategic Vision Plan was delayed by Council Tuesday night after residents addressed the subject during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Concerns were raised not only about what the Plan itself entails, but by fear of increased density that many say emanates from those 200-plus pages.

The Vision Board spent three years developing the plan, including several public meetings on it.

While requesting a deferral of the Plan, Former Village Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay said it was important to circulate the final draft to residents for their feedback. That draft was not attached to the Village Council's publicized agenda.

Fausto Gomez, president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents' Council (KBCPC), also asked for a deferral, not for what's in the Vision Plan, but because of "the process.”

“It needs to be a lot more inclusive," said the former candidate for Village Mayor, adding that with several drafts of the Plan circulating, “it's important for residents to know what (Council members) are voting for."

Resident Ceci Sanchez asked if the Village could host a zoning seminar "so we can become educated on what's allowed in zoning." Her fear is that the Plan allows more density, especially with a business development proposal at the Entry Block, which will come before Village Council in March.

Resident Louisa Conway also spoke in the Vision Plan potentially opening the doors to more structures, such as at the Entry Block. She urged Council members to "pay attention to the 62% of voters who objected to (circumventing) land development regulations and to "stop going around the Charter, to allow variances of structures. We've got to listen to the people," she said.

Brett Moss, the Council liaison to the Vision Board, said the "Vision Plan is not designed for over-developing in any way." It is wrong to assume the Plan, if adopted, would be “going against some type of (residents') vote,” he said.

Former Council member Jorge Mendia, who was a member of the Vision Board, explained that the Vision Plan isn't etched in stone.

"It's really important to recognize that it's a living document, and how you want to change it. What parts you like, and what you don't like ... It will get amended as the (Village) needs change."

Moss added that he has reviewed the proposed Plan, “and I have so many comments," which is why he too asked for a deferral until the Feb. 15 meeting.