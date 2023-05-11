Village Council establishes island’s top 2000 priorities; meanwhile, Mayor Rasco avoids reprimand for ‘pandering’ to the Cuban exile community

Council establishes 14 “top” priorities

The Village Council last week set an ambitious course for the next 12 months, approving a long list of priorities to be tackled in the coming year at a special goals and objectives session.

“I think it was a really positive session,” said Councilmember Gregory Han. “This is going to be a pretty busy place for the next couple of years. “

Councilmembers listed 14 projects as "top" priorities, meaning they hope to at least begin them in the next 12 months. Included in that list were beach nourishment, the planned civic center, the sewer project, Crandon Boulevard beautification, hiring a new manager, and the search for more playing fields.

The $2.4 million beach nourishment project, which could get under way in the next few weeks, topped the list.

The following is the Village Council's list of goals and objectives for 2000-2001:

Residents needs:

– Public safety

– High quality beach

– High quality school

– Venues for children

– Venues for adults

– Playing fields

– Infrastructure

– Millage rate discussion

– Land acquisition

Sewer spill closes beach

A broken sewage force main continues to leak raw untreated sewage into Biscayne Bay and could close down beaches from Miami Beach to Key Biscayne for the weekend.

Repairs on the sewage line are not expected to be completed until Friday.

"Unfortunately, it's going to be a couple of days," said Marlene Preston, a spokesperson with Miami-Dade Water and Sewer on Wednesday. "Because it's a main force, we have nowhere to divert the flow.”

Samir Elmer, Miami-Dade County Office of the Florida Health Department, confirmed that if the sewage leak continued into Friday, there is a good chance the beaches would be closed over the weekend. "Yes, I would agree with that,” Elmer said.

All beaches from Rickenbacker Causeway to Cape Florida State Park, including Virginia Key, Crandon Park, and Key Biscayne beaches, will be closed.

Mayor Rasco avoids reprimand over public Elian Gonzalez stance

The Village Council last week declined to reprimand Mayor Joe Rasco for appearing at a recent press conference where Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas warned that he would blame the federal government for any violence arising from efforts to reunite Elian Gonzalez with his father

Councilmember Scott Bass failed to get any support for a resolution chastising Rasco for pandering to the "hard-line Cuban exile community" by showing up at the event. A number of audience members, including Mayor Pepe Diaz of Sweetwater, burst into applause when the clerk declared the resolution dead for lack of a second. "You are a very wise Council," Diaz told Councilmembers as he left the Council chambers.

Former Councilmember Raul Llorente, addressed the Council before the resolution came up. He said elected officials should be judged solely by the voters, not by their fellow Councilmembers.

"A legislative body is not a forum for admonitions,” he said. “Let the public have their day outside the Council Chambers.”

The annual Eileen McCaughan Scholarship Dinner gets larger every year. The event, to benefit the student scholarship fund, is organized under the direction of Ann Faunce aided by the cooking talents of Robert Molinari of Parties by Pat. Included are the numerous friends of the McCaughan family who help to serve food, clean up and do the dishes.

Editor’s Note: The 2023 Eileen McCaughan Scholarship Pasta Dinner took place April 30. See page 23 for a pictorial look at this year’s event.

Sonesta wins Corporate Run Division

Bartending is not the only talent Geno Marron possesses. The Sonesta Beach Resort employee is also adept at putting together a winning team in the hospitality division of the Corporate Run.

The Sonesta won the hospitality division for the second consecutive year, due mainly to Marron's running and recruiting skills.

"We had all new guys," Maron said. "We started out with 12 and ended up with five."

The five Sonesta employees who each ran the 5k race, in addition to Marron, were Hector Lopez, Joe Peña, Guillaume Joseph, and Eric Dotson.

Sidewalks completed on two streets

After less than two months of work, a project to construct sidewalks along West Heather and West Wood drives is now finished.

The pink sidewalks opened last month, and workers finished resodding the swales last week.

Village manager Sam Kissinger said the $180,000 project was completed several weeks ahead of schedule and on budget.

