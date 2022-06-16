Village Council hears updates on building recertification process, improved beach access, seaweed and more

In addition to taking up the issue of signs in public places, hearing how Village public safety crews handled the recent tropical flood-inducing deluge, and The Square’s proposed signs, Tuesday’s Village Council meeting was jam packed with a variety of other issues.

* Building Official Rene Velazco said all 37 property owners or managers of buildings within the recertification period have been responsive. Already, nine are in full compliance.

Finding enough structural engineers -- and mandatory electrical engineers for thermographic inspections -- appears to be a problem as the state and county seek to find a cohesive level of stricter compliance, which will include 25-year initial inspections for buildings within 3 miles of the coast and follow-ups every 10 years. A meeting next week is planned at the county level regarding consolidation.

Vice Mayor Moss, an award-winning architect, pointed out that some -- maybe many -- engineers could decide not to participate in these inspections, since declaring a building "structurally safe" could lead to legal issues if there were problems down the road.

* A critical decision regarding how sewer utility fees will be collected was deferred until the next Council meeting, July 26.

* Resident Oscar Sardinas applauded the efforts of not only the community, but also Village officials, such as London, Lauredo, McCormick and Mayor Davey, who communicated the issues at the K-8 Center with Miami-Dade Public School officials and Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres. "This was very important to me, and a lot of people out there are very thankful," Sardinas said.

* A capital project selecting Restate Construction LLC for public beach access improvements, not to exceed $110,000, was approved. Work on the south end of the Sands and between the Beach Club, should begin just after July 4.

* A motion carried to transfer the control of the Entry Block sign to the Village administration from the Village Clerk's duties.

* The consensus of the Council was to allow the Village to spend up to $10,000 to move the markers out to 300 feet, before the 15 regulatory buoys are placed, clearly marking the Vessel Exclusion Zone on the beach.

"It will be evident there's a line you don’t want to necessarily go past ... if a person chooses to walk or swim past, if they get run over, it’s on them, sadly," said Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability.

* A resolution authorizing the Village Manager to issue a work order to Moffat & Nichol, Inc., for engineering, surveying and marine biological services relating to the beach renourishment project, not to exceed $80,000 was approved.

It's the second year of a three-year study, which so far has found that some of the seagrass has shifted seaward, or migrating, Dr. Samimy said, which would be good, "but if the sand is pushing (the seagrass) off the beach, it’s not good for us," he said.

* Friday, Sousa and Williamson will be traveling to Cocoa Beach, hoping to connect with a new maritime patrol vessel.

* Solar panels will soon be going up at MAST Academy, thanks to the work of the Green Champions team of students and parents, particularly Michele Drucker, who has recently departed from that position.

"They've done some amazing, amazing things," McCormick said. "She leaves some very big shoes to fill."

"You see where those results can lead," Mayor Davey added.

* Key Biscayne’s Boy Scout Pack No. 149 led the Pledge of Allegiance and was presented the colors by Village Council members on Flag Day, the county’s 246th anniversary of the adoption of the national colors on June 14. Mayor Davey said the Village has been supporting Pack 149 and its leadership, and growing the program.

* The Village will host a “Clean Campaign” class at 6 p.m. on June 23 and it will be televised. Those entering elections and would like to brush up on rules and procedures are especially invited to attend in Village Chambers.