Village Council members voted Tuesday to approve a motion calling for a resolution that authorizes Village Manager Steve Williamson to engage planning and design professional(s) to develop a concept design for the Rickenbacker Causeway, including the Bear Cut Bridge, and not to exceed $175,000.

Councilman Ed London was against the idea, saying it was expensive if it’s just going to be a sketch. He would rather approach the players from the Plan Z Consortium (whose proposal was tossed aside after numerous concerns to the procedural policy enacted by the County) “to see how amenable they are to our plans.”

He also considered “maybe a national search to find a heavy hitter ... someone with national prominence who has done this type of thing before.”

Vice Mayor Brett Moss, an architect by trade, was on the fence about bringing in someone big just yet, agreeing with Frank Caplan that there are several firms in the Miami area with national reputations, and saying maybe less expensive firms could be used “to get our ideas into an image that is feasible to convey those ideas to the county.

“This is just a conceptual sketch,” Moss said. “I don’t know if we need to go out spending (that much now). Maybe later on in the process (to find-tune details).”

Williamson, working together with Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger, said some 20 firms have been pre-approved, and “four to five” might be best in line to handle such an endeavor — if they wanted to get involved at all. Maybe combining an engineering firm and consulting firm would be best, he said.

Mayor Mike Davey liked London’s idea of going after “the biggest hitter, to make sure we have the best bang for the buck.”

Spending time in a national search would not be beneficial now, Williamson said.

“Time is of the essence; the County is already moving forward on (plans for) Bear Cut (bridge),” said Williamson, who indicated that Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado will present part of that report at the Village Council’s April 12 meeting.

Councilman Luis Lauredo, who said consultants “would only complicate the problem,” was hesitant, especially in recent renderings from the Vision Board, which has envisioned short- and long-range plans for the entire community.

“I am voting for it,” Lauredo said, “because I trust your judgment, Mr. Manager.”