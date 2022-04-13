Key Biscayne residents will be seeing some needed repairs to the aging Bear Cut Bridge along the Rickenbacker Causeway this year, and one county official said an entirely new bridge could go up by “maybe 2030, 31, 32” -- if all the cards fall in place.

Ryan Fisher, Manager of Bridge Engineering with the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW), delivered a Bear Cut Planning Study presentation Tuesday at the Village Council meeting, laying out plans for immediate upgrades and potential long-range plans that could eventually replace the bridge, which was built in 1944 but has since been modified..

“It’s not a small project and it’s in a sensitive area,” Fisher said, noting environmental impact studies on coral and seagrass would need to take place if the project gets that far.

The study comes on the heels of Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado’s request that the county prioritize Bear Cut Bridge, following the decision by County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to toss out last year’s Rickenbacker procurement process.

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey praised the efforts of Regalado and other Miami-Dade leaders for focusing on the bridge, saying, “It’s a critical one way in, one way out (causeway).

“You can swim it, but it gets a little dicey at night,” he joked.

Eulois Cleckley, Director and CEO of DTPW, said he’s been on the job just seven months, “but this one project has been on our radar. We understand this is an important link to the Village, and this is the next step.”

Bear Cut Bridge, which underwent rehabilitation and widening in 1983 and 2013, is due for its Periodic Maintenance Project, which will include repairs to the foundation and beams below, and expansion joint replacement on the top. The latter likely would be done at night when traffic is lighter.

“This would ensure a good 7-10 years (protection),” he said, indicating a scaled-back version of the upgrades would free up money for the planning study and the end product, which could be a major restoration or a completely new bridge, based on what federal agencies determine.

“Once bridges get this age, they’re needing maintenance every 7-10 years,” Fisher said. “You could keep it going, but it’s not cost-effective.”

Replacing Bear Cut Bridge now is estimated at $90 million, Fisher said, adding that as the studies and designs push the project down the road five or six years, that price could exceed $100 million.

Whether it's a high-level bridge or low-level bridge also will determine its cost, as would the need for a temporary structure while construction is ongoing. Restoration to the west bridge, near the toll plaza, is in Phase 2 of the project, and the William Powell Bridge would be in Phase 3.

Construction on the restoration portions of Bear Cut Bridge would start as early as this fall.

To be eligible for state and federal funds for the major replacement or restoration project, the first step is to perform a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for the Florida Department of Transportation, with a goal of performing alternative analysis, public outreach, conceptual permitting and completing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

This month, DTPW plans to advertise a Notice to Professional Consultants and award the project to a selected firm in January. By the spring of 2026, a design-build contract could be awarded. The project has budgeted $5 million for planning and design work.

Fisher guaranteed that as the alternative analyses and conceptual designs are developed, his staff will continue coordinating with Village officials, the public and key stakeholders, such as bike clubs, “to make sure we do this right.

Council member Luis Lauredo called it “a new era of working together,”with the Village and County exercising “mutual goodwill ... It’s a wonderful opportunity for our citizens. ... I appreciate (all the collaborated efforts) from the bottom of my heart.”

“It's been a saga,” Councilman Frank Caplan said.

What’s next for Rickenbacker?

In March, Village Council members voted to approve a motion calling for a resolution that authorizes Village Manager Steve Williamson to engage planning and design professional(s) to develop a concept design for the Rickenbacker Causeway, including the Bear Cut Bridge, and not to exceed $175,000.

Tuesday night, Councilman Ed London brought up the idea of hosting a meeting with Bernard Zyscovich, the man behind the Plan Z Consortium proposal for the causeway that eventually was discarded due to an array of concerns with Miami-Dade’s procurement procedure.

“Before we spend $175,000 for a consultant, all I’m saying is this would serve everybody (to see) what they’re gonna do ... see what we like and what we don’t like, and invite them to answer our questions."

But Mayor Davey opposed the idea, saying, “Why are we putting this together for them?”

“They should host it,” Councilman Lauredo agreed, adding that they could present their case at a future Village Council meeting.

London responded: “Don’t you think we’d like to know what they're doing?”