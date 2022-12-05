Village Council moves to recoup hurricane-related expenses, set priorities for state Legislature

In addition to upgrading the fleet for Village Police Chief Frank Sousa, potentially providing more suitable vehicles for flooding-related rescues, the newly constituted Village Council last week, moved to recoup expenses from Hurricane Ian and created a funding wish list from the state legislature in 2023.

A resolution was passed confirming the Village's Declaration of Emergency after Hurricane Ian, in which expenditures totaling $34,659.15 likely could be recouped.

Expenditures include overtime pay for police and fire-rescue units; street sweeping; a drone survey; a rubberized "tiger dam" to block water at the Community Center garage; and $25,000 for a comprehensive, topographic survey of the beach to note how much sand was lost (in response to Miami-Dade County's request).

Councilman Ed London expressed a desire to seek out bids, not only on this project but for everything across the board.

Village Manager Steve Williamson and Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief of Sustainability and Resiliency, noted that there was a tight window to measure the sand loss under the emergency declaration and, later, Hurricane Nicole further added damage to the shoreline that would have skewed the initial results.

Williamson said the Village would seek $475,000 from the state for necessary sand renourishment along the 1.2-mile stretch of beach after Hurricane Ian.

Legislative priority list

In addition to the renourishment funding, Williamson listed other key "wants" from legislators in Tallahassee in 2023, including $100,000 for a new special needs program on the island, and to determine the basis of how that program will work.

Other appropriations requests include:

- $450,000 for reconstruction of 400 catch basins to mitigate flooding;

- $400,000 to contribute to the Village's 25% part of the deal with the U.S. Army Corps for a "Back Bay" study;

- $175,000 for the public beach pathway between Commodore Club South and the Island House apartments; and $350,000 for a sargassum seaweed composting pilot program.

Among the legislative priorities noted were:

gaining clarification on where funding and jurisdiction lies for Crandon Boulevard; further evaluation of rules regulating golf carts, electric scooters and motorized bicycles on Village roadways; evaluate the benefits in assuming police and fire protection at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.