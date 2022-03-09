Village Council preparing to marshal its forces to address parent’s issues with the K-8 Center

Treating this situation with the same tactfulness, calmness and humility they successfully used to win over Rickenbacker Causeway procedures, Key Biscayne’s top two leaders are poised to support Key Biscayne K-8 Community School parents who have a long list of concerns about the school to the County Schools Superintendent.

Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson — after much discussion among Village Council members Tuesday night, and after several parents spoke emotionally about gaining a voice for their children — plan to visit new Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres with the festering problems.

This comes on the heels of Monday night’s raucous Parent Teachers Association meeting which included school district officials that did not impress Mayor Davey.

“I was disappointed in how it played out. The district put on a presentation that didn’t address the parents’ concerns,” he said, noting a slide that showed 96% positive rating regarding sanitation. “What were they trying to achieve with that?

“To Councilman (Luis) Lauredo’s point, this is our community school, and they’re not moving on their own. So we have to get the ball rolling.”

About 200 people attended Monday night’s meeting, including some Village Council members who have children in the public school system. Among the concerns voiced about the K8 Center were lack of communication, volunteers being shut out of classrooms, non-existent special needs assistance, and a lack of foreign language options, to name a few.

“I appreciate the PTA for putting (that meeting) on,” Mayor Davey said. “This school has been the cornerstone of our community.”

Fellow Council member Allison McCormick wanted to take a “multi-pronged approach” to the issue, getting as many people to converge on the School Board as possible. “If we want a bus (to take us to the School Board), I’ll be on it,” she said matter-of-factly.

“This Village always has enjoyed a special relationship with the school district, and they often act in our favor as a result,” McCormick continued. “Last night, a little bit of this was going on” – showing tightly locked palms.

The school, especially due to its geographic location in the Village, has long been an integral part of the community, she said. But “last night, what I heard is people say it’s falling apart (when it comes to relationships).”

Lauredo helped convince his fellow Council members to use the same approach when it came to getting the Rickenbacker Causeway procedure to begin anew – using “humility, combined with strength ... I would urge us to take this on, almost to the letter of the methodology as we did the Rickenbacker.

“... It’s a good thing I wasn’t there (Monday night), “ Lauredo added, “because sometimes, as some of you know, I can lose control when I see injustices (like these) taking place.”

Vice Mayor Brett Moss has two children in the K-8 school and another at MAST Academy.

“These concerns (are) a concern for the community and not just the parents of those kids at the school,” he said. “I was disappointed with the outcome; some parents walked out before it was over because they felt there was no resolution to anything.”

Councilman Frank Caplan said the Monday PTA meeting, even though it did not resolve anything, was a success because it revealed a divide that was not being bridged. Caplan said he was alarmed that the school district’s Powerpoint presentation “didn’t address the issues, or just missed the mark entirely.”

Moss pointed out the Village has a non-binding compact in place “to improve our educational assets,” so perhaps Mayor Davey and Williamson can take that to the superintendent as a starting point.

The next School Board meeting is today (Wednesday), which was not enough time for Village officials to develop an action plan to take with them..

The Council decided to set up a community meeting in 2-3 weeks solely to address school issues, and use the input to prepare for the April 13 School Board meeting.

“As a community,” Mayor Davey said, “we’re gonna work through it,” asaid Mayor Davey, who is reaching out to Dr. Dotres to discuss the situation.

“We’ve been very lucky with what we’ve accomplished together (in other efforts),” McCormick said. “We’ve earned the respect to have people take us seriously ... Now it’s time for us to be heard ,and changes need to be made.”

Caplan added: “Reasonable people listen to good arguments.”