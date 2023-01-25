Village Council puts the brakes on pilot program for curb inlet filters until more proof of concept available

During their January 17 meeting, the Key Biscayne Village Council discussed and deferred a proposal to buy curb inlet filters, a tool designed to remove debris and pollutants from stormwater runoff and help keep drainage waterways clear.

The filters can provide an effective method for street-side inlet protection.

The proposed agreements with two companies, costing some $55,000 – one-fourth of a mostly funded pilot program by the Department of Environmental Protection – were put on hold after some Council members were unconvinced the filters would not restrict water flow, thus causing flooding.

Councilman Fernando Vazquez, who was a regional vice president of AECOM, the Village's environmental consulting firm, said "it doesn't pass the hydraulics test.

“If we're dealing with a high velocity stormwater event, there's not enough pressure to push it through. I might be wrong , but ..."

Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village's Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability, said there "is no commitment (to buy)" the 30 filters. "It's attractive to the County, to the State. Everyone wants to know (if it works)."

Councilman Ed London suggested the two companies sourcing the filters should, as warrantied, buy the filters back if they don't function as advertised. At the least, he said, they should come in and show how it actually works, "like a vacuum salesman coming to your house."

Moss agreed with London, saying "we should test it before we go to the full pilot program."

“I'm sure if we asked them to come out and put some in, and there's no restriction (on a heavy rain day)," then the Village can go forward, he added.

In the end, it was decided to bring in representatives from both companies to the Feb. 15 Village Council meeting to further explain how the filters would work.