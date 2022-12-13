Village Council’s final 2022 meeting will bring on the noise

Gingerbread cookies are baking and the eggnog is pouring. But there still is a little work to be done before the holiday festivities get in full swing.

The final Key Biscayne Village Council meeting of the year takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday with several points of discussion slated, including a tighter rein on electric bicycles, revisiting a potential noise ordinance, and an update on the athletic field workshop plan.

But it's the first reading of noise ordinance amendments, brought forth by Councilman Ed London, that might stir the most, well, noise.

Amending Chapter 17, Section 2 calls for the limiting of sounds, for example, from musical amplifiers, instruments, radio, television, vehicles and motorboats, so as not to disturb the peace in such a manner that it can be plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet (rather than the current 100 feet) from the building or the source of where the sound emanates.

Allowable noise hours would be restricted to:

– Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Saturday and holidays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition:

– Construction sounds would be limited from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays only;

– Loading and unloading: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays;

– Commercial maintenance (such as sweepers, within 100 feet of a residence) 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays;

– Power tools and non-commercial landscaping: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends and holidays.

Incidentally, earlier this year, a state statute was put into effect, limiting noise from motorized vehicles if the sound can be plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the vehicle, "or louder than necessary for the convenient hearing by persons inside the vehicle in areas adjoining private residences, churches, schools or hospitals."

Other agenda items include:

– The first reading of an ordinance to present a more comprehensive definition of electric bicycles (and their respective classifications) will be discussed by Police Chief Frank Sousa.

Proposed legislative language includes the prohibition of Class 2 electric bicycles on Village roadways and sidewalks and banning all e-bikes within Village parks, subject to fines.

– Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth will provide an update to the athletic field workshop plan that was discussed two weeks ago to try and seek other locations to host some of the expanding youth sports programs on Key Biscayne.

– Hofferberth also will provide updates to a senior program plan and a potential bidding process for a youth soccer vendor. In addition, there is a resolution to allow the purchase of new cardio equipment for the Community Center.

– Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang will provide a post-hurricane season report as to the Village's effects from Tropical Storm Alex, and hurricanes Ian and Nicole;

- Village Planner Jeremy Calleros Gaugher will provide a quarterly report on code compliance

- Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief Officer of Resiliency and Sustainability, will update residents on the topic of seawall modification.

Residents may attend the meeting at Village Hall or tune in to VKB-TV Ch. 77 on Comcast/Xfinity, or Ch. 99 ATT UVerse.

If you are joining the meeting remotely, please dial any of the following Zoom numbers: (312) 626-6799, (929) 205-6099 or (301) 715-8592, and enter the Zoom Meeting ID: 231 627 8415, followed by ##. Press *9 to “raise your hand.”